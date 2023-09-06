Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Crude Oil WTI Jumps To Highest Since November 2022

Sep. 06, 2023 11:45 AM ETDBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX, UCO
Wolf Richter
Summary

  • The price of crude-oil grade WTI rose to $87.12 per barrel this morning, the highest all year, the highest since November 2022.
  • June 2023 had marked the end of the oil price plunge from the peaks in March and June 2022.
  • The US became a net exporter of crude oil and petroleum products for the first time on an annual basis in 2020, when it exported more than it imported.

The price of crude-oil grade WTI rose to $87.12 per barrel this morning, the highest all year, the highest since November 2022. From June, when WTI was $69 a barrel, the price has now jumped by 28%.

Wolf Richter
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

