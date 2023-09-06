Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

StoneCo: Stabilized, Not Expensive, And Growing

Sep. 06, 2023 12:23 PM ETStoneCo Ltd. (STNE)
Northern Reflections on Value profile picture
Northern Reflections on Value
995 Followers

Summary

  • Despite initial market concerns, Lula's return to Brazil's presidency has coincided with more resilient-than-expected economic growth. Inflation and interest rates are declining.
  • StoneCo's stock price has been range-bound for almost two years but the business continues to grow. The result is that the stock is no longer expensive.
  • The company has made efforts to move forward from previous blunders involving Brazil's credit registry and its Banco Inter investment.
  • As with any business/sector, competition from both existing and potential players is a key risk to highlight in Brazil's evolving fintech sector.
  • But StoneCo's vision to be an end-to-end integrated software and financial services provider for Brazilian merchants arguably gives it a lot of room for growth.
Adult man paying with credit card at cafe, close-up of hands with credit card and credit card reader

JulPo

Investment Thesis

StoneCo's (NASDAQ:STNE) stock price has been range-bound for most of the past couple of years. However, the business has continued to grow, albeit at a slower pace than heady early days, with an expected deceleration to

This article was written by

Northern Reflections on Value profile picture
Northern Reflections on Value
995 Followers
I write about value/GARP stocks, and have been investing in stocks since around 2015 -- prior to that, I held index and mutual funds. I'm a lapsed economist based in Canada with 10+ years work experience, hold an MA in economics, and an undergraduate degree spanning economics, geography, and comp sci. My interest in stock investing came about by seeing it as a personal/intellectual challenge (and an opportunity for improved financial returns ;) -- it also defies dogmatic theories about the world. Some books that I've found worthwhile include Beating the Street (Peter Lynch), Superforecasting (Tetlock and Gardner), Buffett (Roger Lowenstein), and Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits (Philip A. Fisher), among others. Usually I lean towards value-oriented stocks, although I aim to be open-minded and opportunistic.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STNE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not a financial adviser/advisor, and this article is only intended to express my own perspective. I could have overlooked key facts and/or risks, and my views could change at any time, not least because of new information that might become available. The suitability of an investment depends on your own personal circumstances and risk tolerance. You are responsible for your own due diligence and investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.