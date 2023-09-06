Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Darktrace plc (DRKTF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 06, 2023 11:53 AM ETDarktrace plc (DRKTF), DRKTY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.39K Followers

Darktrace plc (OTCPK:DRKTF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 6, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Luk Janssens - Head of Investor Relations

Poppy Gustafsson - Chief Executive Officer

Jack Stockdale - Chief Technology Officer

Cathy Graham - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Luk Janssens

Hello ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Darktrace plc’s Full-Year 2023 Results. I’m Luk Janssens, Head of Investor Relations.

I’m joined by Poppy Gustafsson our CEO, Cathy Graham our CFO and Jack Stockdale, our Chief Technology Officer. Together, they will present for about 40 minutes, after which we will conduct a question-and-answer session. We welcome questions from participants using the chat function, which you can find at the bottom of the screen in the tool bar and you can start submitting questions throughout the presentation.

Here is a disclaimer which you can review, but now let me hand over to the CEO of Darktrace, Poppy Gustafsson, to open the presentation. Over to you Poppy.

Poppy Gustafsson

Thank you, Luk, and welcome once more to everyone joining us on the call. What a moment to be working in AI.

Recent months have seen the stars align into what is a unique opportunity for us at Darktrace. We are seeing an undeniable seismic shift in the AI landscape; at a time where we have just completed a year long process in supercharging our go-to-market team. We are racing into a new financial year with a unique market opportunity ahead of us, and a refreshed team that is eager to make the most of it.

So let’s talk AI, something we have been talking about for a decade. Some of you watching this might be carrying a little AI fatigue, viewing this with slightly narrowed eyes, fearing that the AI hype is a mere flash in the pan leaving a trail

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.