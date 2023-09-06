Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Monthly Newsletter - August 2023

Baskin Financial Blog profile picture
Baskin Financial Blog
620 Followers

Summary

  • Canada's GDP fell in the 2nd quarter due to decreased activity in housing, construction, and wildfires affecting industries.
  • Recessions are a normal part of economic life and should not be viewed as unusual.
  • During a recession, stock prices may decline, but trying to time the market is not a successful strategy.

Candlestick chart and data of world financial market.

tadamichi/iStock via Getty Images

Straight Lines? They Only Exist in Text Books

My granddaughter Lucy lives in Brooklyn, and we drive down to visit her a couple of times a year. As the crow flies, the distance is about 350 miles, but we aren't

This article was written by

Baskin Financial Blog profile picture
Baskin Financial Blog
620 Followers
David Baskin & Barry Schwartz are the lead Portfolio Managers at Baskin Financial Services in Toronto, Canada. David and Barry appear frequently on national television and radio and are quoted widely in the press.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.