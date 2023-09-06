Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) fiscal Q3 quarterly financial report showed a blend of outcomes, featuring a minor dip in revenue alongside a rise in earnings per diluted share. The Services sector emerged as a highlight, setting an all-time revenue record. This success was attributed to a strong paid subscription base and solid iPhone sales in emerging markets. Despite a recent decrease in share price and revenue dips in various segments, investors remain optimistic, driven by the prospect of new product launches and strategic growth initiatives, investments in artificial intelligence, and the introduction of premium products.

This article offers a technical analysis of Apple's stock price to identify future price trends and potential investment opportunities for long-term investors. Notably, the stock has breached crucial long-term levels, suggesting upward momentum.

Apple’s Long-term Growth Strategies

In the third quarter of 2023, Apple disclosed a quarterly revenue of $81.8 billion, marking a 1% drop compared to last year. Meanwhile, the earnings per diluted share rose by 5% to $1.26. Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, expressed satisfaction with the all-time revenue record set in the Services sector, attributing the success to over 1 billion paid subscriptions and strong iPhone sales in emerging markets. Apple’s CFO, Luca Maestri, highlighted the improvement in year-over-year business performance compared to the March quarter and announced an all-time high in the installed base of active devices across all geographical segments. Luca Maestri also mentioned generating a solid operating cash flow of $26 billion during the quarter. The company returned over $24 billion to shareholders and continues to invest in long-term growth strategies.

Although the company has experienced a minor dip in quarterly revenue, the chart below indicates that both revenue and net income maintain a solid long-term upward trend. Upcoming innovations from the company could enhance profitability in future quarters.

Data by YCharts

Despite Apple's headwinds, notably the slide in its shares since the start of August and revenue declines in several segments, investors are optimistic about the long-term prospects. Market watchers eagerly anticipate the company's next iPhone launch during the event Wonderlust, scheduled for September 12, 2023. Given the iPhone's critical contribution to Apple's revenue stream, this event could revitalize iPhone sales, which dipped by 2.45% in Q3 2023. Industry experts expect the new iPhone to feature a USB-C port for charging and upgraded modem chips, among other enhancements, which could potentially breathe new life into Apple's most significant revenue generator.

The company's long-term potential also hinges on its ambitious forays into high-growth areas like artificial intelligence and virtual/augmented reality. These sectors are anticipated to show significant compound annual growth rates in the coming years, providing a robust platform for Apple to showcase its innovation. Launching the Vision Pro VR/AR headset could be pivotal in gaining a competitive edge over established players like Sony and Meta. Although the Vision Pro comes with a premium price tag of $3,499, Apple's track record indicates that more affordable versions will likely be introduced in subsequent releases, which could spur widespread adoption over the long haul.

In terms of AI, Apple continues to make strides in integrating AI-enabled features across its product range. Reports also indicate that the company is developing a framework for large language models, giving rise to speculation about the launch of an Apple GPT, which could rival models like ChatGPT. Over the past several years, Apple's stock has seen remarkable growth, outpacing other tech industry leaders like Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet. With strategic ventures into emerging fields like artificial intelligence and virtual/augmented reality, as well as expected advancements in its cornerstone iPhone business, Apple presents a strong investment case. This is particularly relevant if analyst predictions of an impending bull market come to fruition.

The Rise of a Robust Bullish Formation in Apple

Apple's stock price exhibits a notably bullish technical and fundamental outlook, as illustrated in the yearly chart below. The stock price began a strong upward trajectory in 2016, from a low of $20.60 to reaching all-time highs of $197.96. This rally is credited to a blend of strategic actions and favorable market conditions, bolstering investor confidence.

Central to this surge was the successful launch and enduring demand for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, which elevated average selling prices and fortified Apple's market presence in emerging economies. In 2016, Apple also expanded its revenue sources beyond the iPhone, primarily through its Services sector, including the App Store, Apple Music, and iCloud. The year marked significant progress in wearables as the Apple Watch gained popularity. Concurrently, Apple met the increasing demand for high-performance computing by releasing more powerful iPads and MacBooks. U.S. tax reforms, allowing for the repatriation of overseas capital, offered extra support, enabling Apple to undertake shareholder-friendly activities like stock buybacks and dividend increases. All these factors contributed to widespread optimism about Apple's long-term growth, fueling a multi-year rally marked by substantial upward price shifts.

Apple Yearly Chart (stockcharts.com)

This robust price momentum experienced a significant correction in 2022, following a yearly solid performance in 2019, 2020, and 2021. The correction resulted in an "inside bar," broken in 2023, as the stock price surpassed $180.88 and continues to climb. This breakout suggests a robust upward rally is already underway.

For a more granular understanding of Apple's long-term prospects, the quarterly chart reveals a persistently bullish price pattern, characterized by a parabolic trend originating from the Great Recession low of $2.37 in 2009. This long-term rise has seen minimal substantial corrections, with the 2022 dip of $57.24 being relatively modest, given the high volatility at the time. The market responds with an even swifter price acceleration whenever a reversal candle appears within this parabolic pattern. The third quarter of 2023 saw a correction, but it presents a compelling buying opportunity for long-term investors, as seen by the market strength in the previous quarters. The candle for the first quarter of 2023 signaled a strong reversal, indicating that the market's upward momentum will likely continue.

Apple Quarterly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Pinpointing Crucial Entry Points and Strategies for Investors

Based on the above analysis, it's evident that Apple's stock maintains a robust bullish price action. The monthly chart below further substantiates this optimistic view. Apple's stock has been on a powerful upward trend since its 2019 low of $34.08, breaching its all-time high of $180.88 to set a new record at $197.96. The 2022 correction led to a "bull flag" pattern, a classically bullish indicator. Notably, the low of this bull flag coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, signaling long-term support.

The breaking of the bull flag, along with surpassing the $180.88 mark, confirms that the stock is in a firmly bullish phase with potential for additional upside. Observations also indicate that the August correction found solid support at the $180.88 level, aligning with the bull flag's support range. A robust recovery from this level further reinforces market optimism. A wick in the August 2023 candle, followed by a rally, suggests a likelihood of significant upward price movements in the near term. Investors may consider entering the market at current prices to capitalize on future gains.

Apple Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

For more tactical entry points, the short-term weekly chart below accentuates a "double bottom" formation at $127.94 and $123.64, with a neckline around $172. The August correction found backing in key reversal weekly candles, indicating a substantial upside movement in Apple's stock. The candle from last week closed at elevated levels, hinting at higher prices in upcoming weeks. Thus, investors might consider buying the stock at the current price and accumulate more positions in case of market corrections.

Apple Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Market Risk

Apple's extensive global footprint exposes it to the complexities of international trade policies, tariffs, and geopolitical tensions. Any fluctuations in these areas could seriously disrupt the supply chain and market accessibility, threatening its long-term growth prospects. Additionally, the tech giant is making ambitious forays into high-growth sectors like AI and virtual/augmented reality. However, it's entering a competitive arena where established companies like Meta and Sony already have a stronghold. Being a latecomer in these areas could present challenges for Apple in capturing market share expeditiously. Furthermore, the volatility indicated by the stock's parabolic trajectory could pose risks, especially if a monthly close falls below $123.64, altering the otherwise bullish outlook.

On the economic front, Apple, despite its market dominance, is not entirely insulated from broader economic uncertainties. With investors eagerly anticipating an upcoming bull market, any deviation from this expectation could adversely affect Apple's long-term strategies. Supply chain vulnerabilities—from geopolitical strife or natural disasters—could also severely impact the company's ability to meet product demand, ultimately affecting its revenue and hindering long-term growth.

The technology landscape is a rapidly evolving environment, requiring relentless innovation. Apple's success in its new ventures will hinge on its capacity to innovate faster than its competitors, particularly in artificial intelligence and virtual/augmented reality. Failure to do so could compromise its long-term growth strategies. The introduction of premium products like the Vision Pro VR/AR headset presents challenges: Unless more budget-friendly options are rolled out in future releases, market adoption may be limited.

Final Thoughts

Despite mixed quarterly results and recent fluctuations in stock prices, the company has managed to keep investor sentiment buoyant. This is mainly due to its new product launches, particularly the much-anticipated new iPhone iteration, and its diversification into high-growth areas such as artificial intelligence and virtual/augmented reality.

From a technical standpoint, the stock price continues its strong parabolic trajectory, signaling more room for growth. The yearly chart's inside bar breakout, along with this quarter's rebound in the quarterly candle, suggest a robust long-term bullish trend. Concurrently, the bull flag breakout further reinforces this bullish sentiment. Notably, the stock underwent a correction in August 2023 but found substantial support at the level where the bull flag broke out. This support level also aligns with the double bottom identified in the weekly chart. This resilient long-term price structure, paired with a vigorous short-term rebound, presents a compelling buying opportunity for long-term investors. Investors might consider acquiring Apple shares at the current price and potentially increasing their stakes if the stock price approaches the $150 mark.