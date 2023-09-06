Rates Of Change Continue To Improve
Summary
- Stock prices fell yesterday due to rising oil prices, inflation concerns, and heavy corporate bond supply.
- FactSet's latest earnings report shows positive trends, with a decrease in recession mentions and increased earnings estimates.
- Analysts are raising estimates for the fourth quarter and 2024 as well, indicating a bullish market outlook.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Portfolio Architect. Learn More »
Stock prices ran into multiple headwinds yesterday, which drove all the major market averages lower. Brent Crude oil prices (CL1.COM) breached a 12-month high of $90/barrel, due to an extension of supply reductions by Saudi Arabia and Russia, which stirred inflation concerns. The dollar was stronger on a more upbeat outlook for the U.S. economy from Goldman Sachs. Interest rates edged higher across the yield curve on an extremely heavy day of new corporate supply. I did not read too much into yesterday's events.
Instead, I am focusing on the positive rates of change we are seeing in the incoming data, as it relates to the economy and corporate earnings. I have been talking about rates of change frequently over the past 15 months ever since the rate of inflation peaked at 9.1% last June, as this is what I see dictating the underlying trend in financial markets. Yesterday, FactSet released its latest assessment of the earnings season for the second quarter, and I can't see it being interpreted as anything other than very good news. The bearish prognosticators keep pushing out their calls for a recession in the U.S., but corporate CEOs see things differently. The number of times the word "recession" has been used during conference calls for S&P 500 (SP500) companies has fallen for the fourth consecutive quarter. This is a hugely positive rate of change for those who are on the front lines of the economic expansion.
The long-term trend in the stock market moves in concert with corporate earnings, which should come as no surprise. Earnings grow and contract with the ebb and flow of economic activity. This is why the positive rate of change we are seeing in earnings estimates for the S&P 500 is very good news for market performance over the coming 6-12 months. For the first time in two years, analysts are raising estimates during the first two months of the current quarter. This marks an inflection point that can't be interpreted as anything other than bullish.
In fact, the consensus earnings estimate for the fourth quarter is also on the rise, with an increase of 0.6% over the past two months. This has resulted in an increase in the estimate for all of 2023 by 0.9% to $220.45. This optimism is leading to a new inflection point in 2024 earnings expectations, which are also now on the rise to more than $248. This is not what we typically see in advance of a recession or bear market. It is easy to get lost in the minutia of day-to-day trading activity. I prefer to stay focused on what dictates underlying trends in the economy and markets. Rates of change suggest both are still moving in a positive direction.
Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and working in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. In addition to writing for Seeking Alpha, he is also a Leader on the new fintech platform at Follow.co.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)