Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (ONTTF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (OTCPK:ONTTF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript September 6, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gordon Sanghera - Chief Executive Officer

Tim Cowper - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Odysseas Manesiotis - Berenberg Capital Markets

Charles Weston - RBC Capital Markets

Paul Cuddon - Numis Securities

Veronika Dubajova - Citigroup

James Gordon - JP Morgan

Blanka Porkolab - Barclays

David Westenberg - Piper Sandler

Shubhangi Gupta - HSBC

Miles Dixon - Peel Hunt

Gordon Sanghera

Good afternoon and welcome to our 2023 Interim Results Presentation. I'll provide a short summary of our financial and key business highlights for the first half of 2023. Tim will then walk you through our financials in more detail. We are seeing strong momentum across the business. We are delivering on revenue and margin. We continue to innovate on our platform. We continue to simplify end-to-end workflows, as well as launch new applications. We've doubled our commercial headcount since the IPO to meet the growth and commercial targets that we set out at IPO. We've continued to make progress in applied market opportunities and partnerships.

So, moving on and getting into a little more detail on the numbers. We saw continued momentum in our business in the first half of 2023. Our revenue for the period was £86 million, which is 46% underlying growth on a constant currency basis. And this is excluding EGP and COVID sequencing. The growth was driven by new customer acquisitions and increased utilization across all of our consumables in existing accounts.

Our margin increased by 280 base points to 57.6%. This was driven by automation and our continued improvement programs in our consumable manufacturing processes. We have a strong balance sheet with cash or cash equivalents of £485 million, supporting our investment in innovation and commercial expansion. So just to remind

