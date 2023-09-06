Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Google: Dominant, Innovative And Adaptable - Yet, Recession Risk Remains

Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • While Alphabet Inc.'s stock is at risk of a significant decline due to recession risks, Google is situated well for a stagflation environment and long-term growth.
  • Google's moonshot projects and investments in new technologies offer potential long-term growth opportunities.
  • Balancing the risk of recession with the potential benefits of long-term growth is difficult with limited data.
  • I share the three ways I'm thinking about Google stock in relation to my personal investing strategy despite the lack of historical recession data.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Cyclical Investor’s Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Concept of human adaptability , development of personal qualities. 3D illustration

Evgeny Gromov/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It's a difficult task to write articles that warn investors about the stocks of great businesses like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) aka Google. It's an even more difficult task to

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $30/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

This article was written by

Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
22.26K Followers

My analysis focuses on the cyclical nature of individual companies and of markets in general. I've developed a unique approach to estimating the fair value of cyclical stocks, and that approach allows me to more accurately buy near the bottom of the cycle.

My academic background is in political science and I hold a Bachelor's Degree and a Master's Degree in political theory from Iowa State University. I was awarded a Graduate Research Excellence Award in 2015 for my research on conservatism.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META, AMD, NFLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Dr.DaveR profile picture
Dr.DaveR
Today, 2:25 PM
Premium
Comments (1.34K)
Good article. I will definitely add more if we revisit Oct lows.
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Today, 2:35 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (9.12K)
@Dr.DaveR Thanks. For someone who leans on historical data like do, it has been hard to value and buy some of the meg-cap stocks. I do have Meta, and I'm willing to add others, but the market has really put a premium price on them lately.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.