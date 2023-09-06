Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Evercore ISI 2023 Semiconductor & Semiconductor Equipment Conference - (Transcript)

Sep. 06, 2023 1:56 PM ETLam Research Corporation (LRCX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.4K Followers

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Evercore ISI 2023 Semiconductor & Semiconductor Equipment Conference September 6, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Douglas Bettinger - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

C.J. Muse - Evercore ISI

Joe McCormack - Evercore ISI

C.J. Muse

There you go. Perfect. Good morning, everyone. Thanks all for your time. Really delighted to have with us Doug Bettinger, Chief Financial Officer of Lam Research, for our next keynote. Joe McCormack and I kind of cover the tech space here at Evercore. We're going to keep the session to about 44, 45 minutes. Halfway through, we're going to stop for some Q&A. So if you have any questions, please feel free to kind of jump in at that point. Our hope is this will be a fairly interactive session. I guess, Doug, first off, thank you very much for your time. Really appreciate it. Hopefully, everyone read the Safe Harbor statement that was up there.

Douglas Bettinger

Put it up real quick. I got to be on the record with it or my attorneys get mad at me real quick. I don't plan to say anything new that you haven't heard me say before. So I don't think you need to look at the Safe Harbor, but please do anyway. To the extent that I make any forward-looking statements, the Safe Harbor is relevant for anything that I decided to go rogue and say it today.

C.J. Muse

Obviously, it'll be fine if you actually put something material in the Safe Harbor to see how many people actually read it and find the nugget of information. That will be kind of fascinating.

Douglas Bettinger

Yes, it's actually kind of funny. We actually look at this every quarter and modify the wording. It's kind of funny. But anyway that's

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.