Deflation In China Great News For Central Banks And U.S. Investors

AlexSecret

Many economists were somewhat surprised by recent news that China's economy had slipped into deflation with consumer prices in July declining by 0.3% from a year ago. After all, many central banks across the developed world remain preoccupied with fighting inflation and continue to warn about the potential risks of a resurgence in inflationary pressures. Younger-generation economists have also grown accustomed to treating deflation as nothing more than an economic relic of the early 19th and early 20th centuries. They are thus seemingly unfazed by the threat of deflation in China and its potential repercussions.

However, we suspect that the current deflationary forces in China may be a sign of worse things to come, which adds to our view that the country is at risk of slipping into an extended period of economic stagnation. Institutional investors and business leaders are also gradually coming to terms with the reality that China may be 'uninvestable' after all.

In this article, we assess the implications of deflation in China for the global economy, with a specific focus on how it will impact China and U.S. equity markets over the next 12 to 18 months. On the one hand, deflation in China is becoming a major concern for Chinese policymakers seeking to reinstall investor confidence and reignite growth. On the other hand, deflation in China may provide an added boost to the fight against inflation in the U.S.

Different Flavours Of Deflation: The Good, Bad, And Ugly

Deflation is one of the most widely studied economic phenomena in academia because it has often been associated with economic stagnation. The consequences of deflation have proven to be so debilitating that it risks undermining economic progress for decades, with Japan being a favourite example of the 20th century. Deflation has also been associated with poor investment returns, as decades of sub-par returns on equity (ROE) in Japan have demonstrated. Below is a chart showing the persistent underperformance in ROEs of Japanese corporates versus other developed world economies.

After-Tax ROEs (Refinitiv, Allianz Research)

However, deflation was not always a bad outcome, especially on rare occasions when price declines were the result of strong productivity gains. For readers who are interested in a more formal and insightful discussion of deflation from a historical perspective, the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) has a white paper published in 2005 that provides an informative narrative of past episodes of deflation. Casual readers will still find the paper to be a good historical primer on deflation. For our purposes, we will rely on the study to draw conclusions on the economic health of the Chinese economy before we consider the potential implications to China and U.S. equity markets.

Essentially, deflation is a positive development when accompanied by strong productivity gains. Such episodes of 'good deflation' are often driven by technological advancements and adoption, accompanied by healthy levels of investment in productive capital. In contrast, episodes of 'bad deflation' are commonly driven by a collapse in consumer sentiment and asset prices.

Below is an abstract from the BIS paper on the characteristics of 'bad deflation':

First, asset price booms and busts may be a much more important source of persistent deflation than conventional supply and demand shocks. Second, deflation is more likely to be a symptom rather than the underlying cause of economic difficulties.

A quick review of China's recent economic data clearly suggests that the country is experiencing 'bad deflation'. Firstly, China's equity market remains mired in a sell-off with the Shanghai Composite Index (SHCOMP) down around -6% from its May peak and flat year-to-date. The index remains -15% below its 2021 September peak.

The poor performance of Chinese equities is intimately linked to developments in the real estate and infrastructure sectors. China's asset bubbles have long been a concern for economists since images of 'empty cities' and 'bridges to nowhere' were documented as early as 2011. Similar asset bubbles in history have developed over multiple years or even decades, typically driven by sustained optimism during extended macroeconomic booms.

The Low-Hanging Fruits Of China's Economic Boom

China's macroeconomic boom can be traced back to the late 1970s when Deng Xiaoping introduced sweeping market reforms that opened up China's centrally planned economy to foreign investment. This eventually led to the accession of China to the World Trade Organization in 2001, further opening up its vast labour force to the global market. China's sustained economic boom over the past two decades was possible only because the country was playing catch-up to the developed world from a low technological base and an untapped labour force. By adopting developed world technologies for its manufacturing sector and investing aggressively in productive capital, China was able to unlock strong productivity gains and uplift a large swath of its population out of poverty.

The low-hanging fruits of China's economic boom were already showing signs of being exhausted by as early as 2010. The Chinese government's solution to keep the boom going was to invest aggressively in infrastructure to modernize its major cities. The focus on building productive infrastructure soon drifted towards building ever larger infrastructure projects even if they didn't make much economic sense. Empty cities were built assuming that demand would catch up later. Costly bridges were built to connect increasingly rural and remote regions that barely had any traffic.

These unproductive investments would later resurface in the form of bad debts at local government levels and an increasingly destabilizing shadow banking system. More importantly, because the all-powerful Chinese government was the one directing resources instead of the free market, the private sector didn't care much about the economic viability of these infrastructure and real estate projects. So long as there was money to be made, and that these projects were implicitly backed by the government, the private sector didn't have to worry that these investments would fail. That implicit guarantee of success also encouraged excessive risk-taking and leverage.

When the economic boom suddenly ground to a halt as the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed economic activity, the real estate sector was caught off guard with unsustainable loads of debt and plunging revenues. Given the macroeconomic backdrop, China's economy looks increasingly like it is experiencing 'ugly deflation'.

A Temporary Blip Or A Deflationary Spiral

Few economists are debating over whether China's economy has entered into a structural decline or is merely taking longer than usual to rebound from the aftermath of the pandemic. Instead, the equity market seems to have arrived at a common understanding that decisive stimulus from the government will be necessary to reverse the economic decline. Hence, the occasional rally in Chinese equities whenever rumors of an imminent stimulus by the government surfaces, only for prices to fall again when piecemeal measures were announced.

From our perspective, the lack of decisive fiscal stimulus by the government will inevitably end with the economy slipping into an extended period of economic stagnation. And unless some form of massive stimulus is implemented (both monetary and fiscal), any piecemeal attempt to stem the decline in consumer and business sentiment is likely to fail.

There is anecdotal evidence that consumers in China are already becoming more selective and price-conscious in their spending. In this respect, China's sheer population size only adds to the problem. We can be certain that when a nation with an estimated population of 1.4 billion begins to pull back on spending, it will take much more to reverse that inertia when it takes hold. We see an increasing risk of a deflationary spiral in China rather than the temporary blip in prices that the Chinese authorities are hoping for.

Given the unpredictability of the Chinese government's intention to rescue the economy and the immense scale of the task associated with engineering a recovery without some form of a massive stimulus program, we see little reason to be optimistic about China's outlook. Consequently, we maintain our bearish view on Chinese equities, and we expect further downside for major indices including the SHCOMP in the coming months.

Bad For China, But A Boon For The US

Last year, financial markets were overwhelmed by fear that the spike in consumer price inflation in the US and Europe would require aggressive monetary policies that would throw the global economy into a major economic crisis. Not only have those fears failed to materialize but inflation in the U.S. has fallen steadily since, bringing core CPI within reach of the Fed's 2% target.

Deflation in China should give an added boost to the Federal Reserve's inflation-fighting efforts in our view. China being the "world's factory" for consumer products means that deflation there will directly reduce production costs for multinational corporations. We also expect exported goods from China to be priced at deeper discounts as exporters rush to offload inventories in response to falling prices locally.

U.S. equities seem to be taking a breather after enjoying an impressive run since October 2022 even in the face of recession risks and tightening financial conditions. However, we see the chance for an unexpectedly soft August CPI report (due September 13) that could send U.S. equities even higher in the coming weeks. We maintain our "Strong Buy" rating on the S&P 500 Index (SP500) and continue to see it finishing the year at around our target of 4,600 points.