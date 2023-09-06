Roman Tiraspolsky

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) are set to be called up to the S&P 500 later this month. Two vastly different stocks, but both rallied on the news released earlier this month.

But should you be a buyer today of the two soon-to-be members of the SPX? The data suggests holding off in the near term. Still, I reiterate my buy rating on Blackstone based on its valuation, growth trajectory, and technical upside potential.

New S&P 500 Stocks Not So Sanguine Short-Term Performance

According to Bank of America Global Research, BX is the largest alternative asset manager globally. Blackstone, which debuted on the NYSE in 2007, manages investments and provides services across four operating segments, including Private Equity, Real Estate, Credit, and Hedge Fund Solutions.

The New York-based $125 billion market cap Asset Management and Custody Banks industry company within the Financials sector trades at a high 65 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a high 3.2% dividend yield. Ahead of earnings next month, shares have a low 2.7% short interest and feature a moderate 26% implied volatility percentage.

Back in July, Blackstone reported distributable EPS of $0.93, topping estimates by just a penny, however that was less than $0.97 from Q1 of this year. The decline came as total assets under management reached over $1 trillion, and the company's best-performing strategies were Corporate Private Equity and Private Credit, while Opportunistic Real Estate funds remained flat.

Critical for the firm, fee-related earnings in Q2 were $1.14 billion, or $0.94 per share, representing an increase sequentially and versus the same period last year. A possible upside catalyst stems from private wealth inflows and net flows after BREIT's limits end, perhaps sometime next year. As markets generally recover, Blackstone appears positioned to increase fees and benefit from rising asset values.

Key risks include a possible deterioration in the macroeconomic and capital markets environment, legal and political uncertainties, and the prospect of increased regulatory measures and tax reforms.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings falling about 20% this year, but per-share profits are then seen as rising at a fast clip in the out year with 2025 EPS expected to approach or exceed $7. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is not quite as sanguine as what BofA projects, but it's a healthy growth trajectory, nevertheless. Dividends, meanwhile, are expected to rise over the coming quarters, leading to a possible yield above 5% before long for the asset management firm.

Blackstone: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield Forecasts

BofA Global Research

Blackstone has historically traded about 21 times forward operating earnings estimates. If we assume normalized EPS of $6 and apply a 20 P/E, then shares should be near $120, making it a buy today. I do concede that its price-to-book ratio is high, but a rather rapid earnings rise makes me less concerned about that metric. Also, asset prices in general are much better today compared to a year ago.

Blackstone: Unimpressive Valuation Metrics On the Surface After A Challenging Last 18 Months

Seeking Alpha

Compared to its peers, BX appears expensive, but once again, the earnings expectation is robust, and that is borne out in its B growth rating and with impressive profitability metrics. Amid technical price action that is perhaps the best in its industry, Blackstone earns its A momentum rating, though Wall Street analysts have not been raising estimates much lately.

Competitor Analysis

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q3 2023 earnings date of Thursday, October 19 BMO. Before that, the stock will replace Lincoln National in the S&P 500 effective on September 18, 2023 - that is right before Blackstone's management team is slated to speak at the Piper Sandler Heartland Summit 2023 from September 19 to 20 in Minneapolis, MN.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

BX's uptrend didn't begin with the positive index-inclusion news in September. Notice in the chart below that shares had already been putting in a bearish to bullish reversal pattern through a series of higher highs and higher lows off the December 2022 bear-market low just above $70. Following a more than 50% haircut, the stock has rallied about that same percentage from the trough. The stock broke above its downtrend resistance line this past summer, right after I issued a buy rating.

I see near-term resistance near current levels, so I would not be surprised if BX pulled back modestly - and that would align with the historical trend of new S&P 500 stocks giving back a portion of their pre-inclusion-news pop. Encouraging from a longer-term perspective, though, is that the stock's 200-day moving average is now upward-sloping fractionally and the 50dma is comfortably above the 200dma - both signs that the bulls are in control. I would like to see the RSI momentum gauge improve, but support is seen near $95.

Overall, long with a stop under $90 appears to be a solid risk/reward play.

BX: Bearish to Bullish Reversal Intact, Near-Term Resistance Near $109, $95 Support

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

After an impressive rally over the last several months, I reiterate my buy rating on Blackstone but acknowledge the possibility of a pullback in the short run. The valuation remains reasonable today and the inclusion into the S&P 500 could portend less price strength following the headline news event earlier this month. The chart, meanwhile, remains constructive.