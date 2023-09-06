Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T Inc. (T) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 06, 2023 2:27 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T), TBC, TBB, T.PR.A, T.PR.C
AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference September 6, 2023 11:10 AM ET

Company Participants

John Stankey - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs

Brett Feldman

All right. Welcome. We are going to get started with our second session this morning. It's great pleasure to welcome back to the Communacopia + Technology Conference, John Stankey, the CEO of AT&T. John, thank you so much for being here.

John Stankey

Thanks for having me on. It's always great to be here.

Brett Feldman

All right. Well, let's jump into it. You've been CEO now for just over 3 years. Where are you in the process of repositioning AT&T as a communications focused company? And what are the key steps that you think you still need to take, whether those are strategic or just operational?

John Stankey

Before I jump in Brett, let me just quickly call everybody's attention to the Safe Harbor statement up on the screen, if I could and it effectively tells you that we're going to talk about the future a little bit. And there's risks and uncertainties and results may differ as a result of that. And you're welcome to go to the AT&T Investor Relations website for more details.

So look, I think over the course of the 3 years, we have repositioned company. And that's the most important thing to understand for the asset base that we have right now and what we are doing. Our strategy is clear, which is to be the best broadband connectivity provider that's out there. And we're not arrived -- we haven't arrived yet in that journey, but we've made tremendous progress over the 3-year period. I think back of what the team has been able to accomplish after doing some of the asset restructuring in 8 million postpaid net adds in the wireless

