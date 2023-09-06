The Yield On U.S. Treasury Note Stays Strong

Marut Khobtakhob/iStock via Getty Images

The yield on the U.S. Treasury note stays strong.

On Tuesday, September 5, the yield moved to close toward 4.30 percent.

Thus, since the middle of June, the longer-term yield has generally moved upward. Early in April, the yield was around 3.50 percent.

Yield on 10-Year Treasury Note (Wall Street Journal)

Right now the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Security is right around 2.10 percent.

Thus, the estimated level of inflationary expectations built into the Treasury security is 2.20 percent.

Checking back to the April figure, the estimated level of inflationary expectations built into the Treasury security was also 2.20. percent.

In effect, it looks as if the expected rate of inflation built into the government securities market has not changed to any degree since April.

There are two things of interest to me in these figures.

The first is that the expected rate of inflation has not changed from April.

The second thing is that the expected rate of inflation is so low, and has remained so low for so long.

In fact, looking back over my numbers, the expected rate of inflation built into the yield of the 10-year U.S. Treasury note has been around 2.20 percent most of this year.

One can interpret these facts as indicating that market investors have placed a lot of faith in Fed chairman Jay Powell and his ability to bring down the U.S. rate of inflation.

One can look at the amount of inflationary expectations that were built into the yield of the 5-year U.S. Treasury note and see that investors believed that the compound rate of inflation for the next five years would be a little higher, in the 2.40 percent to 2.50 percent range, but given where inflation has been modestly higher.

So, investors have been expecting inflation to be modestly higher for the next five years and then slightly lower for the following five years.

But, the rate of expected inflation has been very, very low and very near the target goal of Chairman Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve System.

I believe that Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve would take a compound rate of inflation of 2.2 percent for the next ten years.

Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve have been raising the Fed's policy rate of interest since March 2022.

Effective Federal Funds Rate (Federal Reserve)

The "effective" Federal Funds rate has been rising with the policy range and now stands at 5.33 percent.

So, the effective Federal Funds Rate now exceeds the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield.

The yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note rate also exceeds the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield.

2-Year U.S. Treasury Yield (Federal Reserve)

So we have a negative yield curve.

A negative yield curve is supposed to suggest that an economic recession is in the near future.

We have had a negative yield curve since July 2022.

We have had a negative yield curve for about 14 months… and no recession has appeared.

The negative Treasury yield slope has risen to 110 basis points, in July 2023, and no recession has appeared.

What is going on?

Goldman Sachs & Co. has just reduced the probability they give to a recession occurring in the near future from 20 percent to 15 percent.

Skepticism is growing.

What is going on?

The bond markets have built in the expectation that Jay Powell will be "right on" when it comes to conquering inflation.

Yet, the economy remains strong.

The stock market has remained strong.

And, in many circles there is great uncertainty about whether or not Mr. Powell will be able to deliver.

One place analysts look to pull up countering data is the banking system.

Right now, the commercial banking system has about $3.3 trillion of cash of excess reserves on banks' balance sheets.

This certainly does not seem to indicate that the financial system is short on liquidity.

And, so we go into the fall of 2023.

Mr. Powell has guided the Fed into the 18th month of quantitative tightening.

As shown above he has raised the Fed's policy rate of interest continually through that time.

And, Mr. Powell, in a speech at Jackson Hole last week stated that he will continue to do what is necessary to bring inflation under control.

Uncertainty still reigns.

So, what do we believe?

Right now, the financial markets are estimating that the economy will grow by 2.2 percent per year over the next decade and the inflation rate is expected to be around 2.10 percent.

Let's go with that for the time being. See how much we trust in markets.

Higher interest rates. Lower inflation.