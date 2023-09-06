Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medtronic plc (MDT) Wells Fargo 2023 Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 06, 2023 2:29 PM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)
Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Wells Fargo 2023 Healthcare Conference August 6, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Geoff Martha - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Larry Biegelsen

All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Can you hear me okay? All right. We’re going to get started with our keynote speaker today. I’m Larry Biegelsen, the medical device analyst at Wells Fargo. Welcome to our 2023 Healthcare Conference. It’s great to see so many people here, so many familiar faces.

I’m really thrilled to have Geoff Martha as our keynote speaker today. Geoff is the Chairman and CEO of Medtronic, which is the world’s largest medical technology company, with annual sales of about $32 billion and a market cap of over $100 billion. Geoff’s been Medtronic’s CEO since April 2020, which was obviously an interesting time to lead a medical device company.

Before becoming CEO, Geoff was -- Geoff led Medtronic’s Restorative Therapies Group, which is a $10 billion business. He also led the integration of Covidien, which is one of, if not, the largest acquisition in the medical device industry. Before joining Medtronic, Geoff spent almost 20 years at GE Capital and GE Healthcare.

During today’s discussion, you may hear some hockey references. That’s because Geoff was captain of the Penn State men’s hockey team and later inducted into its hockey Hall of Fame. And I just learned Geoff still plays hockey, occasionally.

Geoff Martha

Occasionally, yes.

Larry Biegelsen

The format is going to be moderated Q&A. And if anyone in the audience has a question for Geoff, please raise your hand and I’ll bring a mic -- we’ll bring a mic over.

So, Geoff, thanks so much for agreeing to be our keynote speaker today.

Geoff Martha

Well, thanks for having me, and thanks for everybody joining us during a

