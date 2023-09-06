Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chevron Corporation (CVX) Management Presents at 2023 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference Call Transcript

Sep. 06, 2023 2:30 PM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.39K Followers

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) 2023 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference September 6, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nigel Hearne - EVP, Oil, Products & Gas

Conference Call Participants

Betty Jiang - Barclays

Betty Jiang

It is my tremendous pleasure to introduce Chevron's EVP of Oil Products and Gas, Nigel Hearne, as our next speaker. Nigel started at Texaco and has practically been with Chevron and its - including its predecessor for over 30 years, and has held roles across upstream, downstream, and strategy. In his current role, he's responsible for the entire value chain, ensuring an integrated approach to capital allocation and value chain optimization. Nigel will start with some prepared remarks, and then we get into fireside chat. Nigel, thank you for being here, and the stage is yours.

Nigel Hearne

Thank you, Betty. Good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to be here today. Before we begin, please be reminded this presentation contains estimates, projections, and other forward-looking statements. Please take a moment to review the cautionary statement on the screen.

Our strategy is straightforward and consistent, to safely deliver higher returns and lower carbon. We apply capital and cost discipline through a focused portfolio of advantaged assets, as we aim to sustain strong financial performance and provide superior cash returns to shareholders in a lower carbon future. Because the world's demand for energy is growing, we intend to grow both traditional and new energy supplies, focused on businesses and regions where we can leverage our strengths. We aim to remain among the lowest carbon intensity producers. Our 2022 upstream methane intensity was 64% lower than the US average, and our renewable fuels production capacity is increasing, building up our position as the country's second largest bio-based diesel producer. We continue to advance foundational projects in hydrogen and carbon capture, with plans to drill a stratigraphic well to further assess the storage potential

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.