Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 06, 2023 2:49 PM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)
Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference September 6, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Arvind Sood - VP of IR

Peter Griffith - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo

Mohit Bansal

Thank you very much for joining us today. My name is Mohit Bansal. I'm one of the biopharma analysts here at Wells Fargo. And I have Peter Griffith, the CFO of the company; and Arvind Sood, the greatest of all times. So thank you both for joining us today.

I'll turn it over to Peter for opening remarks here.

Peter Griffith

Mohit, thank you very much. And actually, this is Murdo Gordon masquerading. But good morning, and we're so glad to be here. Thanks for inviting us. As we always do at Amgen, let's start with patients and our mission to serve patients through discovering, developing, manufacturing and distributing first-in-class and best-in-class medicines to patients with grievous and serious illness all over the world.

We're creating value for patients, staff and shareholders, and are well positioned on any number of fronts that deliver long-term growth. We're driving a successful integration beginning off an early fourth quarter close with Horizon Therapeutics based on that exceptional strategic fit. We're driving the best innovation through our pipeline, and we're driving results as we did in the second quarter with record revenue and a record non-GAAP earnings per share.

We remain well positioned for continued volume-driven growth with 11% year-over-year volume growth in the second quarter. Underneath that was 16% year-over-year volume growth outside the United States, and underneath that was 46% volume growth in our JPAC region. Based on our strong second quarter and outlook for all of 2023, we raised our financial guidance for the year, just as we did after the first quarter. We're excited to be moving forward on Horizon. We expect

