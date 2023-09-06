Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Okta, Inc. (OKTA) Presents at Citi's 2023 Global Technology Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 06, 2023 3:24 PM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)
Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference September 6, 2023 11:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Brett Tighe - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joel Omino - Citi

Joel Omino

Perfect. Welcome everyone to Day One of the Citi Tech Conference. I'm Joel Omino. I am a Research Associate on this Software Team, and I support Fatima Boolani in covering Okta.

And so we're very happy today to have with us Okta's very own CFO, Brett Tighe.

Brett Tighe

Happy to be here. Thanks for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Joel Omino

Perfect. So I think to get started on this discussion, maybe just give us an overview and an update on where Okta is today in terms of your story and moving from the Access Management that we're all familiar with, to some of the exciting things you're doing in the Identity space.

Brett Tighe

Yes, absolutely. So as a reminder, we've got two main sides of the business. One is Workforce Identity, the other one is Customer Identity. Both are trending well. You guys can look at the earnings results; both had good growth in the quarter. But Workforce Identity is really comprised of three major product lines. One is Access Management, the second one is Governance we just came out with, and the third one is Privileged Access, which will be going GA later this year. It's an early access at this point.

And then we've got Customer Identity, which secures our customers, customers’ identities. And so that's really the kind of like map of the overall company in terms of the product lines. Guidance is about $2.2 billion this year, at the top end of the range. For revenue and margins, we're guiding above free cash flow around 15% for the year. So it's really how things are laying out right now.

