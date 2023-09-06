Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference 2023 (Transcript)

Sep. 06, 2023 3:26 PM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS)
Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference 2023 Call September 6, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jay Chaudhry - Chief Executive Officer and Founder

Remo Canessa - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs

Gabriela Borges

All right. Thank you. Good morning. We'll go ahead and get started if we can close the door at the back. Thank you very much.

Gabriela Borges, I lead the emerging software vertical here at Goldman. I'm delighted to have on stage with me Jay Chaudhry, CEO and Founder of Zscaler; and Remo Canessa, CFO. Thank you for your time this morning.

Remo Canessa

Thank you.

Jay Chaudhry

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Gabriela Borges

Jay, one of our observations watching Zscaler evolve over the past seven, 10 years, has been your evolution into a multiproduct company, building off of the success you've had with Zscaler Internet Access. When you think about the decisions that you made very early on in the company architecturally, what are the one or two decisions that stand out to you as being really important with the power of hindsight to empowering the product portfolio that you have today?

Jay Chaudhry

Yeah. So, I think the biggest thing we did when I started Zscaler was to say reimagine network, reimagine security for this new world of cloud and mobility. So, what was the reimagine? We said we're not going to be the next or next next-gen firewall of VPN. We want to build a switchboard, a switchboard where you connect and the switchboard based on the policy decides if you will be connected to a given application or service. It's fundamentally opposite of traditional network security. Traditional phase, you're in or you're out. We are a door. We say we're not a door. There's no such thing as you're inside, you're always outside. That's really what started

