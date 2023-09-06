Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 24th Annual Global Banking and Markets Financials Summit Transcript

SA Transcripts
Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) 24th Annual Global Banking and Markets Financials Summit September 6, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Thompson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Meny Grauman - Senior Financial Services Research Analyst

Operator

Good morning, everyone. My name is Michelle Khalilay, and I'm the Managing Director and Head of Global Equity Capital Markets at Scotiabank. I'm very pleased to welcome you to our 24th Annual Scotiabank Financial Summit. On behalf of Scotiabank, I want to thank you for being here today and for your business and your partnership. We deeply value the trust that you have put in us. And we hope to continue to strengthen it in the future. We've got a great agenda; over the course of the next two days we will hear from CEOs from leading financial services companies. These leaders will talk about their corporate strategies and financial performance, current themes, and trends impacting financial markets, and our industry, as well as their own outlook for the sector.

Over the past few years, the financial services sector has faced the impacts of economic uncertainty stemming from the global pandemic, from the war and Ukraine. The energy crisis, another global and local event. And this is resulted in heightened volatility, inflationary pressures, and rising interest rates. On top of that, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse this past year put a renewed spotlight on bank regulation, especially in the US.

While Canadian banks are far better capitalized and regulatory measures are far more robust than they were before the financial crisis. There are still risks on the horizon. With the backdrop of heightened macro uncertainty, the financial services industry has played and will continue to play a critical role, providing liquidity when it's needed most. As well as timely advice

