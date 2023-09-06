Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MOAT: Same Risk, But More Reward Than S&P 500

Jake Blumenthal profile picture
Jake Blumenthal
119 Followers

Summary

  • VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has provided similar risk to the S&P 500 but higher returns over the past 10 years.
  • The fund focuses on companies with strong competitive advantages that they believe will outperform its peers over the next 20+ years.
  • The MOAT ETF only holds one of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks, which should not scare investors, but rather excite them as a new way to add diversification and alpha.

Castle surrounded by moat and green grass field

tamara_kulikova

Investment Thesis

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is a diverse exchange-traded fund, or ETF, that has offered investors similar risk to the S&P 500 (SP500) over the past 10 years, but has provided

This article was written by

My name is Jake Blumenthal, and I’m glad that my page has sparked your interest. I serve as an Advisor & Portfolio Analyst at Meridian Wealth Management, a registered investment advisory. I use a combination of financial, technical, and macroeconomic analysis to best support my clients, form my opinions, and develop investment theses. My research and data analysis shared allow me to clearly review the growth and value of companies along with a vast selection of funds and themes. It also enables me to identify both short-term trends and long-term opportunities. I strive to find winners for investors to grow portfolios and mitigate risk by utilizing different valuation methods and modeling techniques. If you would like to learn more about the services we offer at Meridian, what a financial advisor could do for you, or learn more about my investment process please reach out using my email or LinkedIn link below.Email: jblumenthal@meridianwealthllc.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Jake Blumenthal is a Registered Investment Advisor and Portfolio Analyst with Meridian Wealth Management, a SEC Registered Investment Advisor. The views and opinions expressed in the following content are solely those of Jake Blumenthal and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of his employer, Meridian Wealth Management. The content provided is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice or a recommendation to engage in any investment or financial strategy. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial professional before making any investment decisions. Meridian Wealth Management does not endorse or take responsibility for any content shared by Jake Blumenthal outside of his official duties at the company.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

p
punjabivestor
Today, 5:54 PM
Premium
Comments (370)
This is one of the best etfs. However I think SPGP slightly better with slightly more risk. I pair these types of ETFs with leveraged ETFs and rebalance yearly into these to lock in gains from leveraged ETFs. I also have huge position in VDC
K
Kenster-Vibe
Today, 5:20 PM
Comments (816)
Thanks for the overview of MOAT - an ETF I also like.

One question about this part in the Conclusion section…

—- “Over the past 10 years, MOAT has averaged a return of roughly 25.6%, while the S&P 500 has returned around 22.6%.”

I don’t understand the numbers here for 10 year returns? That can’t be the average annualized returns. What calculated returns are you specifically referring to?
Jake Blumenthal profile picture
Jake Blumenthal
Today, 5:41 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (41)
@Kenster-Vibe I appreciate the comment and feedback along with the great question. The annualized numbers come from their total return over the ten year period. If you look at the table earlier in the article I state the two funds total return in the 10 year time frame which were 256% and 226.5% at the time. I simply divided the the total returns by the number of years to get those results: 256/10 = 25.6% is the average return per year and for SPY it is 226.5/10 = 22.6%. I hope this helps answer your question!
Your feedback matters to us!
