Nvidia: Bull Case Is Stronger Than You May Think

Sep. 06, 2023 5:32 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)AMD4 Comments
Nexus Research
Nexus Research
1.91K Followers

Summary

  • While investors are focused on the big demand for Nvidia Corporation chips, they are missing the AI software growth prospects beneath the surface that will take the stock to higher levels.
  • On the earnings call, executives shared valuable insights regarding Nvidia’s software business. Beneath all the technical jargon, the underlying revenue growth opportunities are actually simple to understand.
  • Investors are now well-aware of the popular CUDA software, but the software growth opportunities extend beyond this, strengthening the bull case for the stock.

Graphics Chip Maker Nvidia Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Nvidia Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) most recent quarterly earnings report had once again crushed market expectations, while offering jaw-dropping Q3 2024 earnings guidance of around $16 billion in revenue. While the results are undoubtedly impressive, skeptics are questioning whether this

This article was written by

Nexus Research profile picture
Nexus Research
1.91K Followers
Striving to uncover long-term investment opportunities (10+ years) through in-depth research and analysis. Nexus Research seeks to evaluate and compare business strategies to determine a company’s potential for market penetration, revenue growth and profit margin expansion. During market downturns, stocks often become cheap very fast, creating various investment opportunities at once. Amid such circumstances, investors often lack the time to research a company thoroughly before making investment decisions, out of fear that they will miss out on attractive entry points. Therefore, Nexus Research not only uncovers present-day buying opportunities, but also offers extensive insights on solid companies with promising growth potential despite expensive valuations, thereby allowing investors to be ready and make well-informed investment decisions when the stock becomes more reasonably valued.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

S
SirLiberte
Today, 6:07 PM
Comments (1.12K)
Excellent article with very accurate information 👍
d
duke223
Today, 5:49 PM
Comments (445)
Thank you for the article
Falestinee profile picture
Falestinee
Today, 5:47 PM
Premium
Comments (195)
Bulls are in the back seat..
Oil, the dollar. and yields are up and they rule. Pay attention....
Hudson Investments profile picture
Hudson Investments
Today, 5:37 PM
Premium
Comments (20.68K)
The drop today may be the greatest opportunity to buy the dip in NVDA than I have ever seen. Or it could be the harbinger of bad times ahead. I like the former.
