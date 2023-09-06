Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference (Transcript)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference Call August 6, 2023 1:50 PM ET

Andrew Wilson - CEO

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Dawn is getting settled and shuffling from room to room. But we're going to get started in the interest of time, especially for those on the webcast. So, it's my pleasure to have the team back this year from Electronic Arts at the conference. Andrew Wilson, CEO. Andrew, thanks so much for being part of the call.

Thanks for having me. I appreciate it.

So last year on stage, you and I had a broad conversation that stuck with me about the broader media landscape, and how gaming fit into that landscape and some of the shifting dynamics within the broader entertainment industry. Bring us up to speed over the last year. What have you seen in terms of some of the entertainment trends you are following? How the environment continues to evolve? And more specifically, how you are positioning your company against those broader shifts?

Well, I think what we talked about last year was, entertainment is a fundamental human need. And if we think about the emerging generations of consumers, Gen Z and Gen Alpha, they choose interactive entertainment as their first form of entertainment. So for most of us -- or maybe not most of all of you, but certainly for me, I was introduced to IP through books and television and movies. I was introduced to sports growing up in Australia through watching it on broadcast television. What we see for consumers today, particularly youthful consumers is they are introduced IP and introduced to sports and other entertainment assets more through games than any other modality of entertainment around, and they actually engage more deeply and for more time than any generation before them. So, none of that has changed. That's only accelerated. More people play more games and more platforms through more business models in more geographies than ever before. None of that's changed.

And we have seen continued growth in our business, even post-COVID, which gave this tremendous spike in our business. We’ve continued to grow after that, as an industry and certainly as a company.

At the same time, what we are starting to see, though, is a fundamental shift in how these new generations of consumers consume entertainment beyond games. And certainly, as you follow the traditional entertainment companies and the legacy media companies, there is meaningful disruption happening there, both in the context of just broader digital distribution, but certainly also this notion of short-form video. And if you have kids and they are 12 or 13 or 14, they spend almost all of their time doing one of two things, playing video games or watching short-form video. And in fact, they are often watching short-form video about video games. I think games, on YouTube is the number two category, on YouTube -- it's certainly number one category on Twitch, and has an extraordinary presence on TikTok and others.

And so, as we kind of fast forward a year from where we were last year, I think we believe that we are incredibly well-positioned to fulfill the needs and motivations in the conduct of sport and entertainment for these emerging consumer classes. We are seeing that manifest itself more now than we were last year. And as we see the disruption happening in the broader media and entertainment industry, we think we are well-positioned to actually expand the things that we do for our consumers, both in the context of games, but also broadly more in storytelling and then also about all the things they do beyond the bounds of games. And you’ve heard our strategy, build games and experiences that attract and entertain massive online communities, tell blockbuster stories in an interactive universe, which is different from the way traditional companies have done it for the last 30 or 40 years, and then harness the power of community beyond the bounds of our games. Our players spend -- like, a sports fan will spend 90 minutes inside of Madden or FC and they then go and spend another 90 minutes on someone else's platform with their friends talking about the thing they just did.

And so we think there is a tremendous opportunity for us to continue to serve the sports fans and entertainment fans broadly even after they leave our games. That's a longer-term play for us. But as we see the broader digital disruption happening in traditional media and legacy and entertainment companies, we believe that's going to be an opportunity for growth for us.

Understood. And as the father of a 16-year old, I can attest that every single one of those facets are on display in my house, all summer. I do want to pick up on one of the themes you introduced there, which is this concept of EA, as a platform. If -- the way I try to think about it and take a step back is, you are building this community of users, this community of players, content's being created, there is a lot of interactivity around the entertainment dynamic as a platform. When you think about the breadth of what you're trying to build from a platform standpoint, bring us inside tying it all together when you take the user dynamic, the time dynamic, and building it into sort of a platform that has more of an interactive entertainment component to it over the long term.

Yes. I mean, if you look at an extraordinary company like Disney. Disney -- I grew up Disney -- and Walt Disney at the very beginning had this idea of you build these flywheel of experiences around core IP. So, there's core branded IP and ultimately, they then, through ESPN and ABC went into sports as well, but you build this flywheel of experiences around core IP. And that IP in and of itself becomes a platform for engagement and a platform for monetization of these massive global communities over the course of time. And for the most part, it's served them incredibly well.

If you stop now and fast forward, the biggest IP on the planet actually are video game IP. If we look at Apex or The Sims, we have hundreds and hundreds of millions. And even if you look at our competitors, like Call of Duty or Grand Theft Auto, I mean some of the biggest IP on the planet, particularly amongst these emerging generations of consumers, it is the biggest IP.

And so, we look at that and we say, okay, so what's our flywheel of engagement. And we know that for the last four years as a company, we've been building heavily into play. And the definition of play has expanded. So in the old world, play was for five weeks, it was offline. It was single player. We made it multi-play, we took it online, you now play 365 days a year. In the world the play only was -- the core conceit the game was only driving a car, only kicking the football, only participating in one battle. Now it has expanded the definition of play. And so there's more engagement across the most traditional form of our media.

But then you start to bring in create and you think about what's happening with these new generations and how they're creating content that in and of itself becomes a flywheel. Of our 700 million people in our network about half of them are deeply engaged in user-generated content. So this is a big part of the engagement flywheel for our future.

What we know is that watch also is a really important part for us. So if you take FC, I think -- I don't have the exact numbers, but I think we're -- this year will be about 9 billion hours of engagement in FC or what once FIFA will become FC, that's about 60% play, but it's about 40% watch. And so this is an extraordinary opportunity for us. And so as you start to -- if you start with play as the center of our set of concentric circles, and we expand that, then play becomes the foundation for our platform around our core IP, whether that's FC or Madden or The Sims or Battlefield or Apex or Skate, these incredible IPs that are global, have these massive online communities.

We expand play, first and foremost, and people are engaging more deeply in the content. And you move from there and you let them start to create content in that world. And that fuels the world even more and makes the world bigger and more engaging and more reliant to them who have contributed to it. And then you allow them to engage beyond the bounds of the traditional game with respect to watch. And then you let them do that with their friends and keep them deeply connected. And all of a sudden, when you look at it, you have this incredible platform with these incredible networks. And if you think about the value of a network, it's about the number of nodes in a network, the number of connections between the nodes and the recency of value exchange as part of those connections.

And you look at a game like FC or a game like Apex or a game like The Sims, that literally have hundreds of millions of -- I think FC has 150 million, 200 million people in a network, engaging 365 days a year for 90 minutes at a time, moving backwards and forwards on these kind of little atomic units. For us, the opportunity for growth is exponential. And we do think about IP as a platform. And if you look at us and our company, what you're going to see from us is really double down and reallocate investment towards these 5 or 6 massive global online communities that we have the benefit of growing.

I think if you fast forward 10 years, there's probably going to be, I don't know, 1 dozen, 2 dozen of these massive online communities. I mean they're 100 million, 200 million plus communities. They can only be so many. We are very blessed and that we have FC, we have Madden, we have Battlefield. We have The Sims. We have Apex. We're building out Skate. And so we're going to disproportionately invest in IP as a platform and really creating the new world that is the flywheel of engagement that 50 years ago was about cruise lines and hotels. Today, it's about play, watch, create, connect around these massive online communities in the context of these extraordinary IPs.

Super interesting on scale and engagement and how they all sort of feed into each other. For those who are a little bit less familiar in the audience, you went through an organizational change this year. Talk a little bit about some of what drove the organizational structure changes you decided to make as a company and how they sort of align with where you're trying to go from a strategic priority standpoint, medium to long term.

Andrew Wilson

Yes. There's a lot of things that fed into it. One is, I took on this role 10 years ago. Having grown up in the company, I took in this role 10 years ago. Today, we're a company that's twice the size in people, twice the size in global reach, nearly twice the size in revenue. We're just a very different -- we're a much bigger company. And the complexity of running big companies is real. And what you’re always fighting against is how do you harness the power of scale and how do you overcome the inertia inside of a big company? How do you ensure speed of decision-making? How do you ensure that creative decisions are being made in light speed, in community speed? And our community is moving really fast. And I think when we looked at the company, we said, well, this is incredible company. We had an incredible management team. But I don't think we were moving as fast as we should have been. And that wasn't anybody's fault. It's just a no nature of what happens when things get big, size breeds complexity, complexity requires process, process requires more people, more people then add more complexity, more process and it just becomes this kind of vicious circle.

And so I had these incredible leaders in Laura, who is going to -- who took on President of Entertainment; in Cam, who took on President of EA Sports; in David Tinson who took on kind of the experience model, which is how do we go to market and how do we really expand and monetize the engagement we have beyond the bands of our games are these three incredible leaders, which many CEOs don't have, don't have the benefit of a wonderful management team. They all work really well together. And what we said is we think Sports has an opportunity that is incredible, but it has to run at a different cadence than entertainment does. And entertainment is on investment profile around new Sims, new Apex, new Battlefield, new Skate. And Sports is really about how do we enhance the power of this momentum that we have in the ecosystem. And then we're going to operate on a different cadence.

And so, I think what we wanted to do is we wanted to simplify decision-making. We wanted to ensure that we had incredible acceleration towards our future. We wanted to make sure that those decisions were being driven by creative leaders and which we are. And we wanted to not lose the value of scale but make sure that we could overcome the inertia that scale sometimes brings into an organization to get to a lot of these things that we believe are opportunities for us.

Understood. Okay. So, we've talked about the platform and how you're building scale around some of your key IPs, we've talked about the organizational structure and how that's lining up against your priorities. Bring it back to the pipeline. Because as you mentioned earlier in your answer, Andrew, it comes back to interesting content that people want to consume and play and then it grows from there. How are you thinking about the pipeline evolving of content that you want to bring to market in the years ahead?

Andrew Wilson

Yes. I think our industry typically has been measured against new launches. If you wanted to understand the future value of a video game company, you sat down with the management team and say, well, how many new games you're going to launch in the next five years? And can you tell us what those games are and can you shape and size those for us? I don't think that's gone, but I don't think it's nearly as important as it once was. The first thing to reconcile is FC today, which is this massive online community around the biggest sport in the world. We've made a name change shift. Just to put it in perspective, what the name change allows us to do, doesn't take anything away frame, doesn't take anything away from our community, but it actually allows us to do more in the game, both in the game and beyond the game. It allows us to work with more commercial partners, both in the game and beyond the game. It allows us to branch into things that aren't even game related but are tied to football fandom globally, and it allows us to move unbelievably fast. Not to say anything about the previous name and the purveyors of that name in the past, but it just moves slow. Anyone who's worked with sports governing bodies knows that sometimes it can go really slow and there is good reasons for it. Everyone’s protecting brands and names and what have you, but we wanted to move fast.

And so, you take FC now and you think about what's happening in the world of global football, if you -- even if you just take this country, so through FIFA 23, we grew the business 50% in North America. It's incredible. Then you say, okay, look at what's happening with Messi and MLS. If anyone's tracking what's going on with Messi, MLS and Apple, like all of a sudden, football lever is taken over this country. I think the value of an MLS team has gone up like 4 or 5x since Messi arrived on our shores. And then, you think we've got a World Cup coming here in just a few years, like the opportunity just in this country for football is extraordinary.

And then, you think about what’s happening in the Middle East and you think about what's happening in Asia around football. So that in and of itself -- even if we had zero growth anywhere else in our business, that business is -- which has been growing at 20% year-over-year, I think is poised to accelerate well beyond that. I think that business could very well double in the next 5 years, without too much work from us just because of the momentum we have, the market share we have and the growth in passion for that sport. So you take that for FC. You think about the combination of the NFL plus college football and the community that we can build around that sport, anyone who follows football in this country knows that the power of the NFL and college football together is incredible, and the fact that we can feed fandom from one into the other and vice versa, build these global community around that.

When you think about The Sims, which is basically unchallenged in the marketplace for the type of game, it is around lifestyle, primarily for females. It's been around for 20 years. It's growing. We're building a whole new ecosystem around that. I think that's an incredible opportunity.

The relaunch of Battlefield, one of the great first-person shooters of our generation. We employed a leadership group from our competitor who has basically rearchitected how that competitor went to market and they're building Battlefield for the future. I'm unbelievably excited about that. You think about the fact that Apex has about 175 million, 200 million players that has 70% retention, and there are ebbs and flows in these free-to-play live services, but its ability to have incredible resilience, and we've even seen that this quarter versus last quarter. So even if you just take our core business, I think the growth opportunity by virtue of everything we said before about Gen Z and Gene Alpha, how they engage in content and how they participate in these massive online communities, I think we have incredible growth there.

You then layer in some new things. You layer in some blockbuster storytelling around a Dragon Age and the Star Wars and Marvel titles we've talked about. You layer in what we're going to do in community beyond the bounds of our games. I think the combination of existing live services growth, some new product offerings on the context of blockbuster storytelling and how we reinvent blockbuster storytelling for this new audience and how we harness and amplify and monetize the value of that engagement beyond the bounds of our games, we think we're in an incredible position to grow over the long term.

Okay. Super interesting on the pipeline. Going a little deeper in one element of the pipeline, obviously, the relaunch of FC under that branding is one of the more unique things I've seen in the industry over the years, taking our brand and reimagining it and relaunching it and as a global football fan, I've seen the brand now enough that I don't even almost remember the old brand. So you've done an effective job at least for audience of one of rebranding. But talk a little bit about the experience of launching that product into this year. What have some of your key learnings been? How can you build upon some of those learnings in future years? And how you see the product positioned against some of the longer-term opportunity set you talked about with how the sport continues to grow?

Andrew Wilson

Yes. I mean rebranding the biggest product that you have is not for the faint of heart. Let me start there. But we went in very confident, and we're very confident for a few reasons. One is we have a partner ecosystem that's over 300 strong, and certainly, as we moved away from our naming partner, what that meant was actually the other 299 plus partners doubled down with us and really rally behind us because it's what they wanted. They also want more control over their digital ecosystem, and they were able to have under the previous brand. And so number one, they rallied immediately around even if you remember when we launched it, I think about 150 of them came out and did their own marketing campaigns around our brand using their font.

And so Liverpool FC came out using the FC moniker with our font and their font. And so they got behind it immediately. The second thing that happened was our core fan base recognized very quickly that nothing changed in the experience, nothing. Like, in fact, they were going to get more of what they wanted out of the future of digital football through this new brand than they ever could under the old brand. And so, our core community rallied around us really quickly, and we're very vocal about how positive they were about this.

The second thing was the game team -- the third thing, sorry, was the game team had really decided this wasn't going to just be a change of name. It wasn't going to be a change of the brand. We wanted to represent real change in a product. And what they're going to launch in just a few weeks is truly extraordinary. It's the biggest lift in a product we've done in the context of global football for the best part of 30 years. Even the relaunch, and I had the great fortune of leading back in 2007, 2008 will pale in comparison to what the team has done. Our marketing team has rallied around this like never before. I would tell you, which is probably not the right thing to say in an investor conference, we probably spend -- have spent and will spend more in marketing than we need to this year. And we thought that was very important. We didn’t want to take any risks, none. And so net-net, I think when all of a sudden then we look back, and we probably will have felt that we spent more than we needed to, but we weren't going to take the risk.

Lastly, you've got to think about how consumers engage. So if you play our mobile games -- so our mobile game, which has been growing unbelievably well and is on track for its biggest year ever by a wide margin, and the growth doesn't look like it's slowing down at all. If you play a mobile game, you will get up and it was called FIFA one day and it will be called FC the next, but it just happens for you. If you're playing our online game in Asia, which again has been going from strength to strength and growing at rates that we've never seen, it would just be absolutely like you don't have to do anything. And the game is exactly same as what it was, plus you get all of the new. And then the other thing that we're seeing in our core consoles it really comes down to can we get our core community on console to come across. Well, the best predictor of future engagement is present and recent engagement.

And what you’ve heard us talk about on our most recent earnings calls, and I would tell you nothing has changed is the engagement in FIFA 23 has been off the charts. And so our ability to speak to them and work with them, communicate with them about what's coming is greater now than it's ever been as the engagement is higher than it's ever been. We have sold more FIFA 23 than any other FIFA before, and they're playing for longer and more deeply than they ever had before.

So, as we think about -- again, not for the faint of heart, we took nothing for granted. But our partners rallied around this. Our core community rallied around us. The development teams globally across console, PC, mobile and free-to-play have built the best version of interactive football that's ever been built in the history of interactive football. We've got a marketing team that rallied harder and more energetically and enthusiastic around this, and I’ve never seen the marketing teams love the idea of rebrand, by the way, test their metal. And we're going to spend more than we probably needed to. And if you are in the community today, mobile just becomes FC. Online just becomes FC. And for everybody on console, we've got more people playing from time now than we've ever had and the ability to communicate directly with them is greater than we've ever had.

And so, I got to tell you, the trends are exactly where we want them to be right now. We feel very confident, not arrogant, not over confident, but very confident in the transition.

Eric Sheridan

Okay. Perfect. Maybe before we go to capital allocation, I just want to put a finer point on what you've said so far. If you think about some of the comments you made about pipeline and then EA FC in particular, how should we be thinking about the duration of IP in the interactive entertainment business? So to your point, 10 years ago, it was release date units and we've moved way beyond that at this point. What does that create in terms of both opportunities and challenges as you scale a platform for longer duration content and longer duration communities around that content?

Andrew Wilson

Well, I think what we're discovering is that when you add interactivity in the content, both in the concept of play and create and you add social interaction, the longevity and the lifespan is significantly longer. And as yet having been in interactive football for 30 years, having been in The Sims for 20 years, having been in Apex for 10 years, we're not even close to seeing the end date. And so, I think, when you look at traditional Hollywood, the most incredible brands, I always look at Bond as this incredible brand has been around a long time. I was Ian Fleming. I read the books growing up. I watched the movies. I've made my kids watch all the movies. And what you discover is they'll come out and they'll do 4 or 5, and then they've got to rest the IP. We just see -- and if you look at what happened with Mission Impossible 7, they just -- the appetite just wasn't there for the IP. You've got to rest it. And sometimes they rest it for as much as a decade and then bring it back and this is incredible IP again. I think what we're discovering is the culmination of interactivity and social connection means that this becomes, I don't want to say utility in people's lives, but it is the central strand of DNA of how they fulfill their entertainment needs and how they engage most deeply with their friends and their family, whether they live in the same house or live across the world. And as yet, we haven't even reached close to what we think is the end of these incredible IPs.

And as we think about building these out over time and really expanding what they do for people and what they mean for people, we think there's exponential growth opportunity for us as a result of that. And it is this special thing that we have in our version of entertainment that entertainment has not benefited from, just hasn't.

And so as we -- we've been in football now for 30 years, we'll be in it for another 30 at least. I do think the lights of The Sims and Apex and Battlefield will spawn universes and ecosystems in the same way Star Wars and Marvel has. I do believe that's going to happen. And it's not hard to get there when you think there's 170 million, 200 million people engaging with it daily. Star Wars never -- when I watched Return of the Jedi at the cinema as an 8-year old, I was there -- there was probably 20 million people in the world that watched it. We've got 100s of them -- and we did it once. And then we had to wait three years for the next one. Now you've got hundreds of millions of people that engage every day and the connection that they have with their friends are through this IPs. So I just -- I don't want to say forever, but it's hard to imagine that any -- and certainly sports, I mean sports is not going to end. Human beings have been fascinated with who can win a fight, who can win a race, who can win a content athleticism in the arena since the beginning of time. And for most humans now, that sport happens in the context of a video game. So, I don't think it's going away.

Okay. So in the last couple of years, maybe just pivoting to capital and aligning capital with strategy, you've done some M&A in the last couple of years. First part of the question would be, what have been the key learnings from some of the M&A you decided to do in the more recent past in the last couple of years and how that's aligned the platform against the goals? And then the second part would be thinking about capital allocation going forward, any updated views on the way you think about capital and driving return from that capital in the business over the long term.

Andrew Wilson

Yes. So we haven't done that many acquisitions. We've got a few. Respawn, of course, was maybe one of the most incredible acquisitions ever done in the industry, and they're an incredible team, and they've done -- create incredible value for us, for our shareholders and certainly for these global communities of players across Apex and the Jedi series. And you should imagine there's some other things going on at Respawn that we're very excited about that we're not going to talk about, but we're very excited about just given the quality of that group.

Then we were, I would say, not in a strong position around mobile as we want it to be. And mobile is the world's largest platform by a wide margin. I think it's a challenging platform though. And I think if we do the math, 10 years from now and looking back, mobile in aggregate will be a losing platform. People would love more money than they've made in aggregate on the platform. But if you have incredible IP, you have incredible games, you have incredible teams that can really interact with incredible communities, it's an extraordinary platform. The reach is incredible. And so, we would have made some acquisitions really to strengthen our position mobile. And I would say, on balance, we have done that, and we feel good about those acquisitions. I don't think they've worked out as well as we would have hoped. Some things happened in the mobile ecosystem that changed our calculus on that a little bit. But over the course of time, I think we'll look back and we’ll think about the incredible games that came as part of blue that kind of fit into our lifestyle community. So, if you think about Design Home and Covet Fashion and SimCity and The Sims as part of a lifestyle community, I think the benefit we'll get out of that over time is extraordinary.

I think when you think about what Golf Clash and some other things we'll do in the connects of sports broadly, I think we'll get real value out of that over time. When you think about what we got just from some analytics stuff that we didn't have in the company, some ad monetization stuff that we didn't have in the company, I think we'll get that out over time. I think right now, we are navigating mobile with the rest of the industry, by the way. And what we see to be true is, as we look forward in mobile, there’s really two big opportunities. One is part of this connected ecosystem. Certainly, many of the biggest new mobile games are part of the connected ecosystem. And certainly, as we look at FIFA that will become FC for us in the context of that ecosystem is growing exponentially.

We think there will be an opportunity for Sims on that front to continue to grow that out. We think that will be true for Battlefield. We think that will be true for Apex. We think Skate is being built across platform native. So, there'll be no difference between what you get on a PC, on a console or on a mobile phone, as you think about using Skate culture as a central strand of DNA for kind of youth interaction in a community, we think that's a powerful opportunity. But -- so we feel good about the acquisitions, I would have liked to have seen more, but we all would about in the mobile industry.

The mobile industry declined last year I think for the first time in a decade. We're seeing that normalize now. We think they will be able to drive growth in the future. And certainly, our mobile business is performing ahead of our expectations this year as a result of what I think has been a very-focused workflow around really getting behind our biggest titles and really driving profitability in that business, which isn't really the MO for many companies in the context of mobile.

As I think about the future, you should imagine that much of our capital allocation will come -- will really get behind our first pillar of our strategy, building games and experiences that entertain massive global online communities. I think that the opportunity to grow FC, the opportunity to grow American Football, the opportunity to grow Sims, Apex, Battlefield, Skate in these connected ecosystems, that's where the world is going. The biggest things in our industry today are these giant connected communities in these connected ecosystems around core IP. That's where the majority of our investment is going to go.

We do think it's important to continue to advance the craft of storytelling in our industry. Entertainment is being fueled by storytelling since the beginning of time. And we will do some of that, and you'll see us do that in the context of Dragon Age and some Star Wars and some Marvel games and really try and reinvent storytelling in this new world.

We've seen transitions in the beginning. All that the consumer wanted to do was relive whatever story they just watched at the cinema. So when we made a Harry Potter game or Lord of The Rings game, all you really did was act out the movie that you just watched. And then what we've seen -- that was the first decade. The last decade has really been about, well, how -- and I think Batman really did -- the Arkham series really started this, which is how do you take the IP and how do you take a new character or a new play stuff and drop someone into the universe and let them live out their own story in that universe. And we've certainly been doing it in the context of Jedi.

The new world is really about, well, actually, I want to create in this world. I want to build my own characters and tell my own stores. That's the next evolution, and we're going to invest behind that. And that will be very focused for us. We think it's important that it will be very-focused. And then the longer play and we’ll basically feed investment into this over time is how do we harness the power of our community beyond the bounds of games. And the -- we're going to launch into sport there. We think sport is an incredible opportunity for us. We have more global coverage in sports than any other company or entity in the world. We have more sports fans, more sports content, more sports coverage they spend more time engaging the things that we do than just about any other activity they do in the context of sport. And we're going to go and try and own digital sports fandom. And if you've seen the deals that we've done in the college of FC when we did our La Liga deal, part of that deal was we could bring highlight content from La Liga into our sports platform.

We started doing this with the Premier League a few years ago. We wanted to test did people want to watch highlights in conjunction with the play they were having with their friends. And the answer was absolutely yes. And so as we start to think about the vectors of sports engagement beyond just the interactive version of play, we think we can go all in interactive sports fandom. We think there's an incredible opportunity for us. And at the time and others are really struggling for a whole bunch of different reasons with their sports business, ours is growing and growing exponentially. Ours is global and ours is useful. And we think there's an incredible opportunity to do that.

Great. Well, Andrew, thank you so much. Please join me in thanking Andrew and whole EA team for being part of the conference this year. Really enjoyed the conversation.

Thanks, Eric. I appreciate it.