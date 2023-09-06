Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple Stock And The EU's Digital Markets Act

Sep. 06, 2023 5:50 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)
LEL Investment LLC
Summary

  • The EU designates six tech giants as gatekeepers under the Digital Market Act: Google, Amazon, Apple Inc., ByteDance, Meta, and Microsoft.
  • The Digital Markets Act is expected to create a fairer business environment for business users, provide new opportunities for innovators and start-ups, and offer consumers more choices and fairer prices.
  • The act could have a significant impact on Apple's services business, potentially forcing changes to the App Store, increasing competition and pricing pressure, and weakening Apple's control and profitability in its services segment.

Carrie Webster/iStock via Getty Images

EU Designates Six Tech Giants as Gatekeepers

On September 6, 2023, the EU confirmed six tech giants are subject to the Digital Market Act. The six so-called "gatekeepers" are Alphabet/Google (GOOG) (GOOGL

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

