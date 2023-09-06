Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Block, Inc. (SQ) Goldman Sachs 2023 Communacopia and Technology Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 06, 2023
Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Goldman Sachs 2023 Communacopia and Technology Conference September 6, 2023 1:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Amrita Ahuja - COO and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mike Ng - Goldman Sachs

Mike Ng

Great. Thank you, everybody. Before we start, I'm just going to go through some disclaimers. During this conversation, Amrita may make forward-looking statements, which may include statements about market trends and conditions and Block's preliminary expectations for its future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, assumptions and uncertainties and have not been audited or reviewed.

Amrita may also speak as to certain non-GAAP metrics, which are not intended to be a substitute for Block's GAAP results. Please review Block's filings with the SEC as well as its investor presentation on its IR website for a discussion of the Company's risk factors and for reconciliations of non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

With that said, welcome to the Block fireside chat presentation at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference. I have the privilege of introducing Amrita Ahuja, who is the COO and CFO of Block.

My name is Mike Ng. I cover block and fintech here at Goldman Sachs. We have about 35 minutes for today's presentation includes -- and we're looking forward to a great session. So with that, Amrita, thank you so much for participating and coming out and joining the stage with us today. It's a privilege to be able to host you here.

Amrita Ahuja

Thank you so much for having me, Mike.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Mike Ng

So to start things off, I wanted to talk a little bit about business trends. Block has obviously found a tremendous amount of success in Square and Cash App and there's ample runway for Block's -- other platforms like

