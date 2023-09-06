Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Crown Castle, Inc. (CCI) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference Call Transcript

Sep. 06, 2023 5:27 PM ETCrown Castle Inc. (CCI)2 Comments
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.4K Followers

Crown Castle, Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference Call September 6, 2023 2:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jay Brown - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Gaebler - Goldman Sachs Group

Joseph Gaebler

All right. Welcome, everyone. It's so great to welcome back to the Communacopia & Technology Conference, Jay Brown, the President and CEO of Crown Castle.

Jay, thanks for being back here with us.

Jay Brown

Good to be here. Thanks for the invite.

Joseph Gaebler

You're always welcome. All right. I'll start high level here. So I think most people in this room know, but just for the sake of sharing some statistics, you are the -- Crown Castle is one of the largest telecom infrastructure providers in the U.S., if not the largest. You have over 40,000 towers; you have 120,000 small cells on air or under contract to go on air; and about 85,000 route miles of fiber.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Joseph Gaebler

So the question against that at facts -- a set of facts is, what is Crown Castle's vision for the future wireless networks? And how does that align with your decision to own assets across so many parts of the infrastructure stack?

Jay Brown

Sure. Well, thanks for the commercial. That's a good way to start. If you look at the way the wireless operators are looking at their network, I think our assets align with that. While it's 2 different segments inside of our business, our carrier customers do not think about towers and small cells and fiber as different businesses. Those are a blurred line in terms of they think about how to provide coverage, wireless capacity to -- ultimately to the consumer and to their customers.

And that activity requires a combination of fiber, small

Comments (2)

R
RayRay1000
Today, 5:49 PM
Comments (1.27K)
Jay Brown gave more color around small cell profitability than he ever has. If he’s right about co-lo yields going forward then CCI is moving into a buy zone.
Follow The Drip profile picture
Follow The Drip
Today, 5:57 PM
Premium
Comments (455)
@RayRay1000 Bought shares today.
