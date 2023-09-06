Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Intuit Inc. (INTU) Presents at Citi's 2023 Global Technology Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 06, 2023 6:25 PM ETIntuit Inc. (INTU)
Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference September 6, 2023 3:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Notarainni - Head of the Consumer Group

Conference Call Participants

Steven Enders - Citi

Steven Enders

Well, okay. Awesome! Thanks everybody for joining us this afternoon. I’m Steven Enders part of the Software Research Team here at Citi. I want to welcome everybody to Day One of our Tech Conference today.

Here in the session, we have the newly promoted, Head of the Consumer Group, Mark Notarainni. So Mark, thank you so much for being here.

Mark Notarainni

Thank you for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Steven Enders

Maybe just to start off, since you are newly promoted into the role, maybe you can give people a little bit about your background and your time at Intuit.

Mark Notarainni

Sure, sure. Yes, I started at Intuit 15 years ago actually. It feels like yesterday actually, since I joined. It's an incredible company that really embraces change and innovation. And we are in the – on the precipice of even more change and innovation coming forward, for those of you that saw our announcements.

But I started in the TurboTax organization, what we call our consumer group, 15 years ago. Had a career there. Moved into a Chief Customer Success Officer role for the company about five years ago, and had been building capabilities, and we were responsible for the capabilities behind our virtual expert platform, which is the infrastructure and the capabilities for our Live products.

And I actually started that in TurboTax when I was in CG. And then when I went into the ecosystem role five years ago, carried that forward and built that out for the company. And then two and a half months ago was asked to go back to CG

