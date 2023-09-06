Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Citi 18th Annual BioPharma Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 06, 2023 6:40 PM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.4K Followers

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Citi 18th Annual BioPharma Conference September 6, 2023 1:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Marjorie Green - SVP and Head of Late Stage Oncology, Global Clinical Development

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Baum - Citi

Andrew Baum

So delighted to introduce our next speaker, Dr. Marjorie Green at Merck, who heads Oncology Development. Marjorie came five months ago from Seagen. We're also joined by representatives of Merck's IR team. I'm going to give opportunities for those of you in the audience to ask questions throughout the day. So just raise your hand if you would like me to put a question to Marjorie, and we can kind of go from there. Maybe we start with TIGIT or ticket, as Roger used to like referring it. I like TIGIT because it rhymes with the title of the first report we wrote about the ticket, we totally dig it. And on that note, Roche inversely disclosed their Phase II data, which is a whole another story. But it's quite informative, and you obviously, did biostatistical analysis, trying to assess the probability of hitting, depending on what you assume for the alpha spend was for the PFS region, and what do you think the hazard ratio is going to be for the remaining patients? It's not complicated stuff. One thing from Merck perspective, one might imagine is why not PFS as an endpoint, given that the treatment effect seems to be all driven by a -- if there's a real treatment effect there, it's not like you saw in CITYSCAPE with curves at six weeks going like this, it's a late response. So given that, why not either repower, but then it's going to cost you time or just drop the PFS and in that way, at least you're going to get something. So how is my thinking about G5003?

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.