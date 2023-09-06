Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) Goldman Sachs 2023 Communacopia & Technology Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 06, 2023 6:54 PM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.4K Followers

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Goldman Sachs 2023 Communacopia & Technology Conference September 6, 2023 2:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Rachel Glaser - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alexandra Steiger - Goldman Sachs

Alexandra Steiger

Great. So good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. My name is Alexandra Steiger, and I'm part of the U.S. Internet Research team at Goldman Sachs. We are very pleased to have Rachel Glaser, CFO of Etsy with us today. Good to see you, and welcome to our conference.

Rachel Glaser

Thank you, and thank you for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Alexandra Steiger

So Etsy is now 3x the size versus pre-COVID from an annual revenue perspective. Given the scale of the business today, how should we think about Etsy's broader market positioning within e-commerce and its long-term growth opportunity?

Rachel Glaser

I'm going to answer. But before I do, I'm just going to mention that look at our safe harbor on Etsy's IR website. I'm always told to say that by our General Counsel. So it's there for your reading pleasure.

And I'll start very high level. I know you've got a whole bunch of questions and we'll dive deeper. But I think there's 3 things I want to point out at the top. So for starters, Etsy is a highly differentiated e-commerce site. We're hard to think of another company that's precisely like Etsy, we're you shock your values with Etsy, there's a human being at the other end of every purchase that you make where you can actually learn about the providence of your item and get confidence that it's going to be made to your exact specification and customize and personalize in any way that you want. And we're uniquely suited to serve things like gifting occasions and to give things that are unique to your very own style.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.