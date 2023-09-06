Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 06, 2023 6:59 PM ETTorrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)
Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 6, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Chinwe Abaelu - Chief Accounting Officer

Lisa Harper - Chief Executive Officer

Mark Mizicko - Chief Commercial Officer

Paula Dempsey - Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

Amy Teske - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Alice Xiao - Bank of America

Brooke Roach - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Torrid Holdings Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

And it is now my pleasure to introduce to you Chinwe Abaelu, Chief Accounting Officer. Thank you, Chinwe. You may begin.

Chinwe Abaelu

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Torrid's call today to discuss our financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which we released this afternoon, and can be found on our website at investors.torrid.com. With me today on the call are Lisa Harper, Chief Executive Officer of Torrid; Mark Mizicko, Chief Commercial Officer; and Paula Dempsey, our Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I would like to remind you of the company's safe harbor language, which I'm sure you're familiar with. Management may make forward-looking statements, including guidance and underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements containing the words expect, believe, plan, anticipate, will, may, should, estimate and other words in terms of similar meaning. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions as of today, September 6, 2023. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For further discussion of risks related to our business, see our filings with the SEC.

