Summary

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) develops solid-state lithium-metal battery technology. The company's next-generation batteries are made to facilitate the shift away from traditional energy sources and into a lower-carbon future by providing higher energy density, faster charging, and improved safety. If QS is able to achieve its FY28 EBITDA target, I believe the upside potential is very attractive and therefore recommend a buy rating. So far, progress has been encouraging, and I expect the momentum to continue as management continues to show they can execute.

Financials / Valuation

QS is still in the R&D phase of its business, and as such, it is not generating any revenue at the moment. Hence, the focus on QS financials should be the balance sheet. As of 2Q23, QS sits on $900 million of cash and $67.5 million of debt, giving it a comfortable net cash position of $820 million. Add that to the $300 million in capital raised through the equity offering on August 2, 2023, and it sums up to a total net cash position of $1.12 billion. I see this as a very comfortable position for QS given its run-rate EBIDA burn rate of $444 million (2Q23 EBITDA is -$111 million, annualizing it equates to $444 million). At the current burn rate, assuming no improvements, the current net cash position can be sustained for around 2.5 years. However, realistically, improvements in EBITDA should be seen moving forward, as it has improved over the years. Consensus is expecting a burn rate of $80 million in 3Q23. If EBITDA continues to improve at a $20 million burn rate a year, coupled with the current rate of CAEPX, the current $1.12 billion is sufficient to last until 2025 before there is a need to raise more capital, so I don’t see any near-term risk.

Unlike the typical cash flow model that I always built, the situation with QS is slightly different. The way to value the business is to determine whether it can achieve commercialization as expected (as per the SPAC presentation deck). In the deck, management expects to achieve $1.6 billion in EBITDA in FY28. While it seems like a coin flip today, based on the progress so far, I am positive that it is on track to deliver this target. If the business can achieve that $1.6 billion and trades at the LTM EBITDA multiple that the market is trading at, the business is worth an enterprise value of $22.4 billion and a market cap of $22.4 billion (assuming net cash of 0 as QS runs down all the cash). This equates to a share price of $48.9 ($22.4 billion / (420 outstanding shares + 57.6 million shares from equity issuance)). Surely QS could trade higher than the market, but using the market multiple is a conservative approach.

Comments

As I do not see any balance sheet risk in the near-term. The question then becomes whether or not QS is headed in the right direction toward commercialization. The 2Q23 results were promising, suggesting that the company is heading in the right direction. QS's first commercial product will be a 24-layer cell with a capacity of about 5 amp-hours, the QSE-5, as was announced last quarter. Management noted that, most importantly, the A0 prototype cells had successfully passed a battery of safety tests designed to meet the requirements of a major automotive customer.

Everything appears to be on track with regards to manufacturing as well as QS's plans to roll out a new fast separator production process, which aims to significantly increase output in the near term while reducing capital spending. Management claims this new method can triple current production rates without sacrificing quality or uniformity, and can increase output by an order of magnitude once it reaches commercial production. The necessary machinery for this first step has been installed, and QS anticipates the start of production before the end of the year, which will allow for the first B0 samples to be produced on the QS-0 line in 2024. In addition, in 2025, there will be a second phase of the separator installation line to accommodate increased output of QS-0. This would line up with QS's goal of having a large quantity of the B sample ready by the end of the same year. I've put an emphasis on QS manufacturing progress because it's a key KPI for judging whether or not QS can deliver high volumes of B-samples to customers for testing and validation.

Finally, perhaps the most significant development to highlight is the advancement in commercialization. QS has successfully delivered high cathode-loading unit cells to various automotive partners, which I consider a crucial stride towards an eventual commercial product. While the exact partner was not particularly named, I would infer from the August 2023 presentation deck that it may (my own opinion) from the select brands.

Management has indicated that this level of cathode loading aligns closely with their intended design for energy-dense cells aimed at commercial use. Additionally, the company has revealed that it is actively collaborating with a potential launch customer within the automotive industry to introduce its inaugural commercial product, QSE-5, to the market. The QSE-5, in my opinion, is a giant step forward for electric vehicle technology. Due to its superior combination of energy density and power capabilities, it has the potential to outperform even the best EV cells currently on the market. It can be charged from 10% to 80% capacity in about 15 minutes, and it can store 800 watt-hours of energy per liter. In my opinion, this is what truly separates QS from the competition. I think this is a great chance for automakers to differentiate their EV offerings in a crowded market thanks to the cutting-edge technology that allows for greater range, greater power, and faster charging.

Risk & conclusion

As of now, the risk is delayed R&D progress, which will indicate to the market that commercialization is going to be delayed. This would drive down sentiments in the near to medium term, causing the stock to be rangebound for extended periods. In conclusion, QS receives a buy rating for me. With minimal balance sheet risks in the near-term, the focus should be on QS's trajectory toward commercialization. Encouraging results, advancements in manufacturing, and partnerships in the automotive sector suggest that QS is making substantial strides toward its goals. I have confidence in its ability to reach the anticipated $1.6 billion EBITDA in FY28. Using conservative market multiples, this would translate to a share price of $48.9.