Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Presents at Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference Transcript

Sep. 06, 2023 7:55 PM ETZoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.4K Followers

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference Call September 6, 2023 4:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tom McCallum - Head of IR

Conference Call Participants

Tyler Radke - Citigroup Inc.

Tyler Radke

Good afternoon, everybody. My name is Tyler Radke. I Co-Head the Software Sector here at Citi. Welcome to day 1 of our Tech Conference. We have Tom McCallum from Zoom here and excited to have a great conversation.

So Tom, I think it would be great -- actually, just with the news this week, I think some pretty interesting updates on the new product side. Just kind of -- if you could recap just quickly the announcements this week? It's been a busy week with Labor Day, a bunch of conferences and Analyst Days. So just level set with us kind of what was announced this week would be a great way to start.

Tom McCallum

Thank you for having me, first of all. Thank you, everybody, for coming. I know it's late in the day. I appreciate your time. I don't think we can start a conversation without talking about AI in this day and age. So yes, we have a nice AI announcement. We have a new AI companion. You'll be able to do things like catch-up in meetings, if you're late for a meeting, there's a way to do that. There are summaries. There's ability to write chats, have the AI right chats for you and then change say like the mood. It's not upbeat enough or you wanted something more professional, you can change the moods on it.

So we announced the product. We've been working a lot of those technologies, we might have talked about in the past like some of these things that we wanted to put together. And we really look

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.