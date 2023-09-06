Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
2% Moves Are Back

Bespoke Investment Group
Summary

  • Price action of US equities has been flipped from Tuesday with large caps suffering larger losses than small caps.
  • Looking at yesterday, the decline in the Russell 2,000 (-2.1%) dwarfed the S&P 500’s (-0.4%).
  • or the small cap Russell 2,000, that marked the first daily move of at least 2% (positive or negative) since June 5th when the index rallied 2.4%.

As we noted in a tweet this morning, price action of US equities has been flipped from Tuesday with large caps suffering larger losses than small caps.

Looking at yesterday, the decline in the Russell 2000 (-2.1%) dwarfed the S&P 500’s (-0.4%). For

Bespoke Investment Group
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

