Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

C.H. Robinson: Navigating Challenges And Opportunities

Sep. 06, 2023 9:14 PM ETC.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)
The Pineapple Investor profile picture
The Pineapple Investor
285 Followers

Summary

  • C.H. Robinson is a third-party logistics company that connects people who need things moved with transportation providers.
  • CHRW's weakened earnings outlook can be primarily attributed to the challenging conditions in global freight markets. These conditions include weak demand, high inventories, and excess capacity.
  • The company's new CEO, Dave Bozeman, brings significant industry experience and is expected to navigate these challenges.
  • CHRW's projected intrinsic value is $128.45, indicating a potential 44.9% total return compared to the current share price.
Aerial top view containers ship cargo business commercial trade logistic and transportation of international import export by container freight cargo ship with on worldmap

thitivong

Intro

Let's break down what C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW), a top-notch third-party logistics company, however, they don't own trucks or ships themselves. Instead, they're experts at connecting people who need things moved with the folks who can do it.

Now, most of

This article was written by

The Pineapple Investor profile picture
The Pineapple Investor
285 Followers
I seek to invest in companies with business models I understand and have a proven track record for growth and profitability, little to no debt, and selling for an attractive valuation. I believe holding a concentrated portfolio of these types of businesses will generate results, perhaps not immediately but eventually. "Rule Number One: Never Lose Money. Rule Number Two: Never Forget Rule Number One" - Warren Buffett

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.