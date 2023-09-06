Buy Short-Term Treasuries To Reduce Risk And Enjoy The Risk-Free Yield

Andrey Elkin/iStock via Getty Images

As the Fed hikes the Fed funds rate to 5.5% and surpasses the 5.25% peak rate in 2007, Jerome Powell continues to reassert “higher for longer” to bring inflation lower. Considering that the Fed operates with a lag, the likelihood of a possible credit event increases. Interest rate risk has become a serious concern for the economy and the bond market as the cost of capital rises. The yield curve inversion has reflected recession risk is on the horizon. On the other hand, the stock market continues to build a case for a soft landing.

However, at this point, I feel that the treasury market provides a safer opportunities for the road ahead and the inverted yield curve does provide some decent reward.

In my previous article, I have covered the ultrashort end of the yield curve as a safe haven and tactical cash holding in your portfolio. As of the current yield curve, you get more money from a 1 to 6-month treasury than you do from a 10-year treasury. Whether or not there will be a soft landing or hard landing, you'll still get paid for holding this position.

In this short article to plan your cash tactically, I will be focusing on the 1-3 year part of the yield curve and how to take advantage of that yield.

Inverted Yield Curve Opportunity

US Treasury Yield Curve (US Treasury Yield Curve)

Current short term treasury bond yields are a great opportunity. The opportunity to earn about 5% on a 2-year bond is a gift. Considering the fact that the yield is slightly above that of the S&P 500 earnings yield, holding nearly risk-free government bonds is a no-brainer. In addition, considering that the short end of the yield curve has a higher yield that blue chip dividend stocks, it will be wise to take off risk and just park in these short-term treasury bonds or short-term treasury ETFs. The latter is my personal preference because of liquidity in case other opportunities arise. Moreover, there will be no need to worry about earnings risk or dividend risk.

In addition, since we are close to the end of the this aggressive rate hiking cycle, investors can also look out into diversifying risk into slightly longer-dated treasury bonds to lock in higher rates.

Once again, considering that the Federal Reserve operates with a lag, the likelihood of a possible credit event increases with higher rates staying longer. Interest rate risk reflects rising cost of capital which translates to risks such as in the office CMBS space and consumer credit. Unemployment rate also starts to creep upwards. It is wiser to reduce risk exposure and play it safe.

Rate Hike Probabilities (CME FedWatch)

Short Term Treasury ETFs

As mentioned earlier, my preference will be to park in short-term treasury ETFs just from a liquidity standpoint in case opportunities arise.

Here are 4 examples of short term treasury ETFs you can choose from: iShares 1-3 Treasury Bond ETF (SHY), Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO), SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS), and the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH).

Ticker Total Assets Average Volume SCHO $12.3bln 2.1m SHY $26.1bln 4.8m SPTS $5.8bln 3m VGSH $22.4bln 2.5m Click to enlarge

In terms of average maturity, they are all pretty similar. However, one of the major key differences will be the expense ratios as shown in the table below. But overall, one should not be overthinking too much of this allocation of the portfolio. Keep it simple.

Ticker Average Duration (Years) Average Maturity (Years) SCHO 1.9 2.0 SHY 1.88 1.97 SPTS 1.88 1.98 VGSH 2.0 1.9 Click to enlarge

Data by YCharts

Expense Ratio

Ticker Expense ratio SHY 0.15% SPTS 0.03% SCHO 0.03% VGSH 0.04% Click to enlarge

While aiming for yield, one key consideration to consider is the expense ratio. The difference between them is a huge difference in the treasury space and it also reflects in the yield return of the ETFs.

With all things considered, my preference will be Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, and the Vanguard Short Term Treasury ETF mainly based on the expense ratio.

Conclusion

Considering that the market's expectations that the peak in the federal funds rate is almost at current levels and that Powell is expected is to hold rates at higher for longer, it'll be wise to put your excess cash in your bank account and brokerage account to work and grab the high yields given to you by the Federal Reserve.

It offers the potential for generating income while minimizing the risks associated with other investments. With a risk free rate about the same as the S&P500 earnings yield, it will certainly be wiser to hold risk-free government treasuries and diversifying them over different durations.

As always, investors should carefully consider their financial goals and if needed, with their financial advisor before allocating funds.

Now, you can also look to reduce your risk further but allocating into the short end of the yield curve. You can sit and get paid on the yield as we wait to see how things play out.