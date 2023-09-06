Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 06, 2023 8:43 PM ETThe Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.4K Followers

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference September 6, 2023 9:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Alan Armstrong - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Theresa Chen - Barclays

Theresa Chen

Testing, okay. Good morning, everyone. It is my pleasure to welcome our next presenter, Williams Companies. From Williams' we have Alan Armstrong, CEO.

Alan Armstrong

Thank you, Theresa. And good morning everyone. It's a great time to be here in New York City, even with finally some of the heat we've been having in Oklahoma being shared with New York finally. I've got a lot of comments to make this morning, that's going to start off with the -- what we've accomplished financially from a track record standpoint. We can get in a little bit of the fundamentals that are driving our business. And then looking at the kind of growth opportunities that we have that are off the backs of those fundamentals.

So, let me start with, first of all, our growth has been pretty extraordinary here, this is looking back the last five years, you can see, a lot of different metrics that we have on here. The 17.5% return on invested capital that we produced -- and by the way that absorbed, that's not just looking at project, project, project, that's looking at our entire portfolio. So that's projects and also offsets decline of the businesses. So very healthy ROIC.

And we test -- it's something we pay a lot of attention to as a management team, and partially because we're compensated on our ROIC for the business and our growth in ROIC, and so it's something we pay a lot of attention to. But that number is pretty impressive in a mature business, but I can tell you, it's about to get stronger even than that as we've got

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.