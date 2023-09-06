Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Presents at Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 06, 2023 8:55 PM ETAutodesk, Inc. (ADSK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.4K Followers

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference September 6, 2023 3:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Simon Mays-Smith - Investor Relations

Jim Lynch - Senior Vice President and General Manager of Autodesk Construction Solutions

Conference Call Participants

Tyler Radke - Citi

Tyler Radke

Good evening, everybody. Thanks again for joining the –- I think this is a software room, although I've been moved around all day. Welcome to day 1 of the Tech Conference. My name is Tyler Radke. I co-head the software sector. We have Autodesk here. Great to have Jim Lynch, the SVP and GM of Autodesk Construction Solutions, and then Simon in Investor Relations. I think I'm going to first turn it over to Simon to read the Safe Harbor to make this conversation even more exciting. So, Simon over to you.

Simon Mays-Smith

All right. That's why the -- best of my day. We may make forward-looking statements during the course of this presentation. Please refer to our SEC filings for information on risks and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements.

Okay, over to you.

Tyler Radke

Awesome. So, Jim thanks for coming. I think you've been to our conference a few years in a row now. But it would be great if you could just provide a background for folks unfamiliar.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tyler Radke

What do you do at Autodesk? What are the key segments that you oversee?

Jim Lynch

Yes, that's great. Thank you for having me today. Good to see everybody. So, I am responsible –- I lead the Autodesk Construction Solutions organization, which is the team at Autodesk responsible for building the products, the go-to-market strategies, and the customer experience for our construction -- Global Construction Solutions. And I've been doing that -- I've been with the company for quite a long time, over 25 years. And I've

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.