The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Scotiabank 24th Annual Financials Summit Conference (Transcript)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Scotiabank 24th Annual Financials Summit Conference September 6, 2023 10:25 AM ET

Company Participants

Bharat Masrani - Group President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Meny Grauman - Scotiabank

Meny Grauman

Okay. So we are back for the second group of companies. It's my pleasure now to introduce TD Bank Group's President and CEO, Bharat Masrani. Good to see you, Bharat.

Bharat Masrani

Good to see you.

Meny Grauman

Have a seat. There's some water here.

Bharat Masrani

Thank you.

Meny Grauman

Thanks so much for being here. I hope you had a good summer.

Bharat Masrani

Yes. It's over, unfortunately. But yes, I did.

Meny Grauman

The weather is lingering so that's...

Bharat Masrani

It is. It's a good thing.

Meny Grauman

Before we get into things, I want to follow-up on one specific issue. TD recently disclosed that it's the subject of a DOJ investigation into its AML practices. And I just want to know if there's any update you can share on that specific topic?

Bharat Masrani

Nothing to update. The statement was put out, so no change there. Only thing I'd emphasize is that I'm confident in time we will enhance the program as required.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Meny Grauman

Understood. I want to focus on the U.S. first. And if we go back to the Q2 earnings call, you highlighted some ambitious growth plans for the U.S., and I was hoping that we could revisit that, especially in the context of -- a lot's going on in the U.S. over the last few months. The U.S. banking crisis in particular. It's a challenging operating environment for U.S. banks. So maybe to kick things off first, in the wake of the U.S. banking crisis, does that change how you're looking at the U.S. market? And in fact, does it create any opportunities for TD in the U.S?

