skynesher

Summary

Following my coverage on Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX), I recommended a buy rating due to my positive expectation about FY24 performance as I saw a possible stabilization in demand, commodity cost pressure easing, and management's strong execution on its strategic initiatives, all of which should lead to growth and margin expansion. This post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I am reiterating my buy rating for TPX as I believe the company-specific initiatives will continue to drive positive results in the near term, helping TPX to outperform the industry.

Investment thesis

TPX's 2Q23 results are a reflection of the company's superior ability to execute and the robustness of its core business. TPX's adjusted EPS for 2Q23 was $0.58, which was slightly higher than the consensus estimate of $0.56. These results are significant because they show that despite sluggish industry demand, TPX has been able to grow much more rapidly than the industry average thanks to company-specific initiatives that have fueled outperformance vs the industry.

TPX

With overall demand holding near a trough while signs of a definitive recovery remain elusive, I believe TPX investments will continue to allow for market share gains over time. Specifically, looking ahead, I expect TPX to take advantage of its geographical reach and distribution capabilities to capture share from subscale players. In particular, the direct-to-consumer (D2C) channel has structural long-term margins and is where TPX is already seeing strong traction. There is also a virtuous cycle effect from investing in D2C, as the ability to own customer relationships allows for market insights that we leverage for innovation processes and growth strategies, which drive growth altogether. TPX currently has 22% of total sales from direct channel sales, and I expect this figure to continue going up, which should drive margins up along the way. Looking at TPX's historical EBITDA margin since 2Q19, when direct sales penetration was 13% to 22% in 2Q23, EBITDA margin has increased by around 600bps, or 36% improvement (6%/16%) since then.

TPX

Own calculation

Moreover, margins should further improve with the streamlining of manufacturing in the UK, which will shorten lead times and reduce per-unit logistics costs.

The facility enhances our ability to service our customers in the Northeast market, creating opportunities to shorten lead times and reduce per unit logistics costs. This plant also provides additional storage for chemicals, mitigating the risk of future supply or pricing disruption. 2Q23 earnings results call

This is significant because TPX is leading efforts to expand internationally. I anticipate that TPX's massive international launch, occurring in 2023 and early 2024, will allow it to seize a larger share of the market. Management predicts that, due in part to differences in operating dynamics between these markets, top-line growth in this region could outpace the United States at some point in the next five years. Long-term growth may also be fueled by countries like China. All of these can only happen with a reliable supply chain in place to meet consumer demand around the world.

TPX

TPX

TPX

Valuation

I believe the fair value for TPX based on my model is $55. My model assumptions are that growth will gradually accelerate back to 10%, following a similar trend as historical cycles (after periods of weak growth, the business will see growth surge). Margin will also gradually increase as I expect more direct channel sales penetration and improved supply chain capabilities. I assumed TPX valuation would stay at the current level, in line with other furniture-selling peers at 15.5x forward PE, given my positive outlook. While the industry is still weak (which should put pressure on valuation), I expect TPX's company-specific initiatives to support valuation.

Peers include: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS), Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN), Leggett & Platt (LEG), Masco Corp (MAS), and Whirlpool Corp (WHR).

Own calculation

Bloomberg

Risk

Volumes in the US manufacturing sector dropped by at least a low double digit percentage year-over-year in 2Q23, according to management estimates, with a further drop expected in the second half of the year. As a result, although the units have leveled off, they are likely to remain low for the rest of the year. In the event that the industry declines by a larger margin than anticipated, the success of TPX's internal initiatives may be overshadowed.

Conclusion

I maintain my buy rating for TPX due to my optimistic outlook for FY24 performance. The company's ability to execute on strategic initiatives and navigate industry challenges has positioned it for growth and margin expansion. TPX's 2Q23 results showcase its resilience and outperformance in a sluggish industry environment. I expect TPX's investments in the D2C channel and geographic expansion to drive market share gains and margin improvement. Furthermore, TPX's efforts to streamline manufacturing and expand internationally align with its long-term growth strategy. The company's global launch in 2023 and early 2024 positions it to capture a larger market share, potentially outpacing growth in the United States.