Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SGOV: My Favorite ETF To Make Money In My Sleep (Rating Upgrade)

David Sommer Jr profile picture
David Sommer Jr
302 Followers

Summary

  • iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has returned a steady 1.12% in the past 3 months, making it a reliable investment.
  • SGOV currently has a 30-day SEC yield of 5.34%, making it a high-yield option for investors.
  • SGOV's holdings consist of ultra-safe and low-volatility 0-3 month T-bills, offering stability and a high current yield.
  • I rate SGOV a Strong Buy.

Man Planting Flag On Piles Of Cash

DNY59

About three months ago I covered iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV). In those 3 months, SGOV has returned investors a steady 1.12%. While this may not sound impressive, considering this is a practically risk-free investment, it's a nice return. SGOV is

This article was written by

David Sommer Jr profile picture
David Sommer Jr
302 Followers
I’m an undergraduate student at St. Mary's University studying Finance and Risk Management. I have a passion for investments and have been investing since I was 15. I mainly cover undiscovered ETFs, primarily in the fixed-income and energy sectors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SGOV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

rational_1998 profile picture
rational_1998
Today, 12:18 AM
Comments (227)
Current rates are at the median of rates from 1948 or so until now. This suggests that current rates are actually near historical norms. The problem is that the Fed moves rated too quickly and too often. This makes it harder for businesses to navigate an ever shifting scenario. Low rates enable low quality businesses to access capital that would be better deployed if it went to stronger more rationalized businesses. Nascent low quality businesses capitalize on easy money and trade based on buzz rather than fundamentals. This encourages speculative and irrational investor behavior. The resulting eventual reversion to mean causes a lot of dislocation and damage to investors, even those who are sober because the general market tends to suffer when poor issues decline or wink out of existence. So it is unfortunate that we have to hide in cash or treasuries due to the overactive monetary policy.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.