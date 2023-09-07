Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ITB: The Hidden Supply Of Housing Could Be A Problem For Homebuilders

Damir Tokic
Summary

  • Baby boomers and empty nesters are downsizing and planning to sell their homes to supplement retirement funds.
  • This "hidden supply" of homes not yet listed for sale could lead to a significant increase in existing home listings and a sharp correction in home prices.
  • The recent "boom" in existing home sales is about to end, which is a major negative for home construction stocks, as proxied by ITB.

house is caught in a bubble - 3D-Illustration

I had several interesting conversations over the Labor Day weekend, which led me to conclude that the housing market is likely to crash hard over the next 6-12 months. Specifically, the people are aware that their houses are overpriced and are planning

This article was written by

Damir Tokic
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 1:31 AM
Premium
Comments (11.69K)
That’s certainly one factor. Another is higher interest rates making affordability an issue for most would be home buyers:

“Mortgage Rates Jump by Double Digits”
www.investopedia.com/...
R
Rhoda711
Today, 1:00 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.42K)
There’ll be some sales of homes by older people.
Will everyone sell at once… no.
Will boomers sell and take a beating… no.
They’ll likely stay in place.

Collapsing the market 30%.
Doubtful.
