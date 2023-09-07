Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
STK: One Of The Best Covered Call Funds Out There

Summary

  • Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a covered call fund that has consistently outperformed the market by a large margin (up 473% in the last decade).
  • STK is the best-performing major covered-call fund in 2023, with total returns up almost 40% year to date.
  • The fund invests in growth stocks in the technology sector and uses a bottom-up fundamental analysis approach to select reasonably valued stocks.
  • Its yield is only around 6-8%, but its dividend growth and share price appreciation make up for it with its 14% annualized return since inception.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) is a less known covered call fund that's been around for more than a decade with impressively strong returns so far. Usually when people think of covered call funds, they think of funds that

This article was written by

I own separate portfolios for separate goals. I have one portfolio where I have nothing but income plays, another portfolio where I have nothing but growth stocks. I also have another portfolio where I run my options plays. I try not to mix different portfolios because they all have different goals and purposes. Sometimes one of my portfolios outperform other times other do. I am a big believer of diversification of not only assets but also methods and investment philosophies. Diversification is not simply buying 20 different stocks, it is applying different methods to different goals that fit to serve an investor's short term and long term targets. I am a "long only" investor and stay away from shorting companies. I will also do a lot of delta-neutral options plays where I will try to benefit from a stock or funds lack of movement. Also a huge fan of options plays and strategies including but not limited to covered calls, iron condors, butterflies, calendar spreads, call-put spreads. I've probably tried every options play there is, sometimes with success, sometimes with failure. At Seeking Alpha, I mostly analyze and write about stocks and funds that I own or I plan on owning. I rarely ever write about a stock or fund I at least don't have intention of owning some day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Vandooman profile picture
Vandooman
Today, 1:26 AM
Comments (9.34K)
The price has bounced around, which makes me wonder if there will be a better entry point.
