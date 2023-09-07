Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Intuit Inc. (INTU) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference Call Transcript

Sep. 07, 2023 12:03 AM ETIntuit Inc. (INTU)
Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference Call September 6, 2023 6:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Sandeep Aujla - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs

Kash Rangan

Wow. I settled into my seat. Thank you so much, everybody, for your patience, as we get this Intuit session going. A real delight to welcome back home, Sandeep Aujla, former Goldman alumni. I take it.

Sandeep Aujla

Thanks for having me back.

Kash Rangan

Yes.

Sandeep Aujla

It's nice to be back from a different side of the stage at this time.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Kash Rangan

Exactly. So, maybe you could just -- congratulations on becoming CFO of Intuit.

Sandeep Aujla

Thank you.

Kash Rangan

Maybe you could just give us a brief introduction, what you did at Intuit before the CFO job, and also what you did during your Goldman days, if it's not too embarrassing.

Sandeep Aujla

Yes. No. Not embarrassing at all because we were just stick to the daytime hours. Now, I started my career in Investment Banking doing technology tech M&A, the mix of Goldman and Morgan Stanley, and really joined Intuit in 2015. So, I've been there about eight years. During my tenure at Intuit, I spent majority of my time with the small business group, which most of you know as, the QuickBooks franchise. And really the mandate for what I was brought in was leaning into my non-traditional background to help accelerate bad business transformation from being a source of [truth for your books] (ph) 1:12, largely an accounting software business, [giving a source of truth] (ph) for your business, to being a platform that has payments, payroll, Mailchimp, time tracking as part of its core offering, so in essence, that platform journey that we've been on. And as of August 1, this year, became the -- had a good fortune being the CFO of the company. So it's been a fun ride over the last eight

