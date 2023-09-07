David Benedict/iStock via Getty Images

Business has turned up for Denmark's H. Lundbeck A/S ("Lundbeck") (OTCPK:HLUBF) (OTCPK:HLBBF), (HLUN-B.CO) over recent quarters, and the company has some valuable, credible drivers for improved near-term revenue growth, including the launch of a longer-acting formulation of Abilify (Abilify Asimtufii) and the commercialization of Rexulti for agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease (the only drug with FDA-approved labeling for this indication). The company has also welcomed a new CEO who could plot out a more successful path for the company.

On the other hand, Lundbeck lost about half of its valuation under the tenure of its now-former CEO and the pipeline is exceptionally thin in terms of novel drugs in later-stage studies. The company also has a very mixed track record in recent years where M&A is concerned, and the Street is likely to be suspicious (at best) of any deals meant to rebuild the pipeline in the near term.

Lundbeck shares look undervalued on the assumption of low single-digit free cash flow growth and relative to what the market has historically paid for similar levels of expected EPS growth. The reality, though, is that this is a company that has made multiple shareholder-unfriendly moves in recent years and frittered away any benefit of the doubt it once enjoyed. Although I believe there are opportunities for better performance and positive re-rating, this is very much a "show me" story.

Re-Acceleration In The Base Business

Between post-pandemic normalization, new labeling claims, more effective marketing, and the maturation of some of its key programs (in terms of physician and patient awareness), Lundbeck's business has picked up in recent quarters, with revenue growth accelerating from the high single-digits around the time of my last update to the low double-digits, with healthy mid-teens growth in its growth portfolio.

Lundbeck's Abilify franchise (including longer-acting Abilify Maintena) has done better than expected over the last year, and the 13% adjusted revenue growth in the last quarter should be helped by Abilify Asimtufii in the coming quarters. The FDA approved this longer-acting formulation (one injection roughly every two months) earlier this year, and I do expect some modest leverage from this new approval.

Vyepti, the company's still-challenged CGRP-targeting headache drug, has seen some improvement in recent quarters, with revenue growing from DKK 220M in Q2'22 to DKK 406M in Q2'23 (up almost 16% quarter over quarter). While Vyepti is never going to be a leader in the category due to its inconvenient dosing profile (intravenous versus oral and subcutaneous alternatives), its rapid onset of action and "depth" of efficacy does give it some opportunities and the company has been doing a better job of getting that message out.

Rexulti has also been performing well, with revenue up 23% in the last quarter and tracking more than 10% ahead of my expectations a year ago. Direct marketing has helped drive some of this growth, but I'm also still expecting a bigger acceleration now that the drug has FDA approval for Alzheimer's agitation.

Agitation affects as many as half of Alzheimer's patients and is a significant factor in moving patients to in-patient care (agitation can be very challenging for family members to manage on their own). While there are drugs that can address some of the systems of agitation, they tend to have meaningful side-effects that limit their use. I believe Lundbeck could reasonably expect $800M to $1.2B in peak sales from this indication.

A Thin Late-Stage Pipeline

The biggest negative at Lundbeck remains the weak state of its late-stage pipeline - an issue that has dogged the company for years as early-stage studies and acquired compounds have not panned out.

The only late-stage opportunity of real note now is the company's Phase III program to add PTSD to Rexulti's label. While this is a significant opportunity, prior studies have delivered very mixed results, and I'm not confident that the upcoming Phase III readout is going to be a home run for the company. While the severity of PTSD (particularly among veterans) and the lack of treatment options would arguably support commercial upset even with so-so data, it may well be the case that Lundbeck's Phase III data can't pass muster with the FDA.

Lundbeck did score a very welcome Phase II win with its Phase II HOPE study of its anti-PACAP drug Lu AG09222 ('222) for migraine prevention. I don't believe the company has published the data from the study yet, but did note that the drug achieved a statistically-significant reduction in migraine days over the first four weeks of the study in a study population that had failed at least two prior migraine therapies.

Lundbeck also has a compound in Phase II testing for multiple system atrophy (Lu AF82422), but the rest of the pipeline is in Phase I, and I'd remind readers that less than 10% of drugs in Phase I testing ultimately make it to the market.

Lundbeck has tried multiple restructurings of its R&D efforts, and I believe that has played a significant role in limiting pipeline productivity. Likewise, past acquisitions haven't panned out - '222 may yet prove to be a meaningful drug for the company, but the former CEO's M&A activity (acquiring Abide and Alder, the latter for $2B) hasn't really produced much to celebrate.

The Outlook

Perhaps I'm being too hard on former CEO Dunshire; the reality of biopharma pipeline development is that it can take a decade or more to see the long-term outcomes of strategic decisions. That said, the pipeline is what it is, and the company has seen numerous early-stage failures and now sits with no novel assets currently in Phase III and only a couple of novel Phase II programs ('222 is technically between Phase II and III now). Likewise, even allowing for the disruptions created by the pandemic, the company's market cap is around half of what it was when Dunshire took over as CEO.

I do think that the new Abilify formulation and the new label indication for Rexulti can help drive decent growth in the next couple of years even in the face of ongoing erosion of old drugs (Lexapro still contributes more than 10% to total sales). Likewise, while I'm not bullish on Vyepti, I do think it can grow from here, and '222 could amount to something important in five to 10 years, while unexpectedly positive results from the Phase III Rexulti PTSD study could offer another boost.

Beyond this, though, there are definite challenges. Brintellix/Trintellix is already shrinking in the U.S. and again there really aren't late-stage assets to look forward to as revenue boosters. The balance sheet is clean, though, and the incoming CEO could look to acquire some late-stage assets. How well that would be received by the Street would have everything to do with the assets in question and the price paid; at a minimum, I don't think sentiment will tolerate the company acquiring another compound like Vyepti with a difficult marketing/commercialization outlook.

I'm expecting around 3% or so revenue growth over the next five years and minimal revenue growth over the next decade - modeling the out-years gets difficult as drugs like Trintellix and Rexulti go off-patent and there aren't clear late-stage candidates to replace that revenue. I do expect improved margin leverage in the coming years, including SG&A and R&D spending, and I'm looking for EBITDA margin to improve from the high 20%'s to 30%-31% over the next three to five years. I'm also expecting free cash flow margins to improve back into the 20%'s, potentially allowing for more meaningful dividend payments and/or revenue-boosting M&A.

I value companies like Lundbeck two primary ways - discounted cash flow and growth-driven P/E, with the latter informed by historical relationships between expected five-year EPS growth rates and 12-month forward P/E's. Discounted cash flow suggests around 15% to 20% undervaluation today, and the shares look even cheaper on a P/E basis. I could argue that Lundbeck is at least 35% undervalued on a growth/PE basis, but clearly investors aren't buying the roughly 10% five-year EPS growth rate that sell-side analysts are projecting (my growth rate is a little lower, closer to 9%, but it doesn't meaningfully change the valuation math here).

The Bottom Line

Multiple missteps and bad luck (I generally count clinical failures as bad luck as opposed to mismanagement or poor execution until it becomes a pattern) have hit these shares hard over the years, though the shares have outperformed the S&P 500 and the larger pharmaceutical space over the last year on renewed momentum in the business.

I do see value here, but I haven't felt all that inclined to add to my small legacy holdings. At this point, I want to hear from the new CEO about what the company will do differently under his leadership. I do think Lundbeck has the assets and standing to drive better results, but this is very much a "show me" story today.

