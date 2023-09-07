Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CNVCF) Q2 Shareholder Presentation Call Transcript

Sep. 07, 2023 12:52 AM ETBioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CNVCF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.41K Followers

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (OTCQB:CNVCF) Q2 Shareholder Presentation Call September 6, 2023 2:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Justin Meiklem - Investor Relations

Ilan Sobel - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

You have joined the meeting as an attendee and will be muted throughout the meeting.

Ilan Sobel

Okay. Justin, we're ready to open live.

Justin Meiklem

Excellent. Good evening. How are you?

Ilan Sobel

I'm doing great. Thank you very much. I’m actually -- I am a little bit fired been a long day, 30 and I’m going to put my third and fourth vineyards of the day.

Justin Meiklem

Possible. Let's make this the highlight of your day. We have several hundred people online. So it's fantastic and welcome, everybody. This is our performance and marketing update for BioHarvest. This is our primary shareholder webinar of Q3. And today, Johan is going to go into some detail on the recently released Q2 financials. He's also going to talk about some major marketing initiatives. So I'm going to be helping -- my name is Justin Mika. Of course, today's event is hosted by CEO of Antabel [ph]. We will have a Q&A session at the end. So if you're seeing you writing things down. I'm just summarizing questions. You can ask anonymous questions, absolutely. We'll do our best to get through everyone today. If we don't get to your specific question, you can either follow up with justin@BioHarvest.com, or I'll be reaching out within the next couple of days if we don't get here some of the question. If you have to log off, I will be circulating the recording later this evening as Susan renters. So out of the elites first million in the U.S. NVIDIA, I love to introduce the CEO, Ilan Sobel.

Ilan Sobel

Thank you, Justin, and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.