Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DNP: Risk Management Always Pays Off

Sep. 07, 2023 1:52 AM ETDNP Select Income Fund (DNP)D, DPG, PFD, RA, UTF, UTG, XLU
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • DNP Select Income Fund is a closed-end fund that focuses on current income and has maintained a large distribution.
  • The fund primarily invests in utilities and midstream assets, with some exposure to the communication sector.
  • DNP has underperformed its benchmarks in recent years and faces potential challenges due to the state of the utilities industry and its leverage costs.
  • Distribution will likely be cut and a drop of price to below NAV will be extremely painful.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Conservative Income Portfolio get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Salary reduction, recession, financial crisis

mohd izzuan

It has never happened so it will never happen. That is the mantra of those that stick their thumbs at warning signs. In this particular case we are talking about the fund known as DNP Select Income Fund (

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility? 

Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Enhanced Equity Income Solutions Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields. 

 

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
39.2K Followers

Conservative Income Portfolio is designed for investors who want reliable income with the lowest volatility.


High Valuations have distorted the investing landscape and investors are poised for exceptionally low forward returns. Using cash secured puts and covered calls to harvest income off value income stocks is the best way forward. We "lock-in" high yields when volatility is high and capture multiple years of dividends in advance to reach the goal of producing 7-9% yields with the lowest volatility.

Preferred Stock Trader is Comanager of Conservative Income Portfolio and shares research and resources with author. He manages our fixed income side looking for opportunistic investments with 12% plus potential returns. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Long position is with covered calls.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.