Jitalia17

If you find yourself turning to the Internet or an economic textbook to find the definition of crowding out, you’re not alone. No example of it exists in modern American history. Crowding out is where excessive government spending/borrowing must be financed by private economy dollars, thus leading to less capital being made available to the private sector. A more detailed description of crowding out can be found here. Based on recent trends in the capital markets, I believe crowding out is emerging, and can lead to real funding problems in the broader economy.

The first component of crowding out is government borrowing. The federal government through the first nine months of fiscal year 2023 has borrowed nearly $1.4 trillion, which is slightly higher than what was borrowed in all fiscal year 2022. While many politicians may be quick to state that the government has a spending problem, it’s important to point out that federal revenues year to date with respect to individual income taxes are more than $300 billion lower than in the same year to date period in 2022. A deepening deficit means the government will need to issue more debt to continue to fund its obligations.

Government deficits have plagued the federal government for the past two decades, so what makes the current deficit situation any different? Unlike the previous two decades, the Federal Reserve is undertaking an unprecedented round of rate hikes to bring inflation under control. The rate hikes have been accompanied by the selling of over $1 trillion in US debt in just five quarters. Individuals have stepped in to purchase Treasuries in lieu of the central bank selling as holdings have gone from $600 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $2.27 trillion in the first quarter of this year. We are currently relying on the liquidity of households to fund government debt. It does not help the deficit situation to have such high interest rates on $25 trillion of debt currently in circulation and having already refinanced more than $11 trillion Treasury debt year to date.

Individuals are financing the federal government at a record rate, and they are doing so by removing deposits from the commercial banking system. For the first time in the fifty-year history of tracking deposits in the United States, total deposits in the commercial banking system are declining year over year. In fact, last month, the banking system quietly entered the realm of having less deposits in the system than at the same time two years ago!

Since deposits are the most available (and cheapest) form of capital for banks to lend, loan activity is halting. So far in 2023, total loan balances to the private sector are essentially unchanged from the beginning of the year, compared to the $1.24 trillion in net loan increases last year. The surge in lending in 2022 appears to have been a byproduct of the pandemic economic response, where banks saw a surge in loans thanks to PPP, followed by a large paydown due to loan forgiveness, and a surge of fresh capital to lend.

Not all areas of the economy are getting throttled by the banks though. Despite the slowing down of the real estate market, bank lending of residential real estate is at record levels and continuing to grow. This leads to the proverbial question of where in the economy are the banks crowding out private capital.

One area is in commercial and industrial (C&I) loans. This is a scary place to see lending declines, because most of these loans are collateralized by working capital (receivables and inventory) and tend to act as the lifeblood for funding small businesses. If banks are cutting back on working capital loans, it’s only a matter of time before small business begin to cut back on their contributions to the economy.

If the banking system has one thing going for it, it’s that the loan to deposit ratio remains below pre-pandemic levels. This can act as a buffer to protect banks from additional deposit losses, but the Federal Reserve’s call for regional banks to raise liquidity could come at the cost of future lending and further crowd out the economy.

Essentially, the banking system is losing depositors to a growing pool of high interest government debt and is in turn reducing lending in critical areas of the economy such as working capital. Many may think that the solution is simple, for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, but the problem goes beyond deficits and publicly held debt.

Many people do not realize this, but the federal government holds almost $6 trillion of its own debt in the form of trusts set up to protect pensions. The most notable of these trusts is Social Security. While the Congressional Budget Office balance estimates from 2020 are off today, those estimates project that the balances of each of these trusts will decline by 2030. In fact, the projected decline from 2023 to 2030 is $1.3 trillion.

This means that the federal trusts will need to sell US Treasuries in order to raise cash to support its pension obligations. Add in that banks are currently selling US Treasuries and agency securities at a rapid rate, and a recipe for lower prices and higher interest rates begins to take hold, creating major macro-economic challenges.

My proposed solution and what I believe is going to happen are sadly, two different things. The best way to combat the crowding out phenomenon is for the federal government to balance its budget. This will limit the availability of Treasuries available for sale and curtail some of the deposit flight in the US banking system. Stabilizing the size of total debt circulating will also allow the growth of capital markets to absorb the losses in the federal trusts. Unfortunately, it’s more likely that when problems emerge, the Federal Reserve will need to step in and once again monetize debt through Quantitative Easing, creating a new cycle of price instability (inflation).

For decades, we have operated under the notion that public funds are essentially unlimited, especially when dealing with government deficits and debts, now the economic law of scarcity seems to be taking effect. The shift away from central and commercial banks towards individuals funding public debt is already underway. As liquidity tightens, individuals will be less capable to fund public debts. On top of this public pension trusts will also begin reducing their holdings soon. All these moving parts point to future volatility, but the intensity of such volatility remains to be seen.