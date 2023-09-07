Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Paramount Global (PARA) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 07, 2023 1:28 AM ETParamount Global (PARA), PARAA, PARAP
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.41K Followers

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference Call September 6, 2023 6:05 PM ET

Company Participants

Bob Bakish - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs

Brett Feldman

Welcome, everybody. We're going to go ahead and get started with our next session here. Excited to welcome back to the Communacopia + Technology. Bob Bakish, the CEO of Paramount Global. Bob, welcome back to conference.

Bob Bakish

Great to be here, Brett.

Brett Feldman

And you are wrapping up our big media blocker today. So you get the last word. So whatever it is you want to say no one else can come in here. I always like to start off with you at a higher level. It's been a pretty big year of execution for Paramount. You've integrated Paramount+ with Showtime, you've agreed to sell Simon & Schuster. You have worked on streamlining costs in your linear networks and you've been doing all of this in a tough macro advertising environment.

How do you believe all of these developments set up Paramount for stronger positioning as the media landscape evolves? And what are your top priorities here as you sort of work to finish the year and get ready for 2024?

Bob Bakish

Yes, sure. So it's certainly been a busy and dynamic year. We're very pleased with the continued progress we make in the company's transformation. You look at what we're doing on the call it, the TV media side, where we continue to get deals done without going dark, by the way. We've been refining our programming mix. We've been using product in different ways, including in second window ways to the improvement of economic fundamentals and we're going to do some interesting things in the fourth quarter now with the strike. We continue to streamline the organization, have made a whole

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.