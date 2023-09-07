Zillow: Resilience Shines Amid Housing Market Uncertainties
Summary
- Zillow's stock price is currently trading at a discount, presenting an attractive entry point for investors.
- Despite challenges in the real estate sector, Zillow has demonstrated resilience and outperformed its peers, indicating its long-term potential.
- As the housing market stabilizes, Zillow is poised to regain market share and generate substantial free cash flow, making it an appealing choice for value-oriented investors.
Investment Thesis
As I titled my previous analysis, Zillow (NASDAQ:Z)(ZG) continues to rebuild its moat in the real estate kingdom.
In line with what I previously stated, Zillow's mission is now just two things.
One, can it rebuild trust with investors? And two, can Zillow stabilize its revenue growth rates?
Here, I argue that these are the only two missions that Zillow must deliver upon.
And that in time, investors will flock back to this name, when Zillow's prospect look more "certain", and Zillow's stock carries a multiple that is reflective of a more "certain" business.
Accordingly, I argue that the time to get involved with Zillow is now. Before investors unanimously decide, this moat has staying power.
Food For Thought
Over the past 12 months, I've been highly bullish on real estate stocks, see below.
And who would have honestly made sense of this performance?
After all, the Fed's raising rates has meant to cool down this sector. Indeed, perhaps even more than many other sectors, the real estate sector should have been torn apart, and yet, it appears that this side of the market is not "just holding up", but in actuality, performing relatively well.
The stocks that I owned were Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) and Builders FirstSource (BLDR). Admittedly, I didn't own Zillow. After all, I can't own everything.
As you can see in the graphic above, I've not reverse-engineered my performance in the past 12 months. As you can see above, Opendoor has been a laggard. Of course, we have to remember that Opendoor fell close to 80% in value at one point in the past twelve months, so its recovery has been monumental.
Nonetheless, my point stands, how is it possible that real estate stocks and stocks related to the housing sector, for example, Builders FirstSource have done so well?
Perhaps, that's the wrong question. Let me put it more concretely, can we, with a reasonable degree of confidence assume that the good times continue? I believe they can continue. Here's why.
Revenue Growth Rates Have Turned a Corner
In my previous analysis, I said,
[...] the bullish investment thesis is not without blemishes, as Zillow still has to prove it can report stable revenue growth rates. But I believe that investors are already more than pricing in that insight already.
Zillow's revenue growth rates have turned a corner. This is common sense. After all, Zillow shed its iBuying business last year. It was bound to stabilize. Furthermore, the comparables with last year were bound to look good.
And what do investors want? Investors want to back the default go-to leader in its space when the waters look safe.
As we start to look ahead to 2024, Zillow will have put its unsuccessful attempts at carving out space in iBuying in the rearview mirror. What will be left is an asset-light, stable, growing, and profitable enterprise.
Consequently, the only question that will be left outstanding, is what sort of multiple makes sense to pay for these cash flows?
Why I'm Bullish on Zillow
Zillow's residential revenue exhibited impressive outperformance, surpassing the broader real estate market's decline of 22% by 1,900 basis points. This is concrete evidence that Zillow is resilient despite the broader sector decline.
In other words, when housing market conditions stabilize, as they inevitably will with time, Zillow will be very well placed to resume taking significant market share.
What's more, I continue to believe that Zillow will make close to $400 million of free cash flow in 2024. Note, for H1 2023, Zillow's free cash flow was around $125 million. However, as we've discussed, market conditions have been horrendous and there's little reason to assume a dramatic improvement in Q3 2023.
After all, Zillow's EBITDA is guided for approximately $87 million at the high end. Thereby reinforcing that Zillow's ability to churn out cash isn't quite here, yet.
But I stand by my contention that, once the sector stabilizes, most likely in 2024, it won't be difficult for Zillow's free cash flow to return to around $400 million.
This puts Zillow priced at 30x next year's free cash flows. This may not sound particularly exciting, but this figure is based on my most conservative free cash flow estimates.
The Bottom Line
In my previous analysis, I highlighted the uncertain path Zillow has been treading as it rebuilds its moat in the real estate realm.
The company's mission now boils down to two critical objectives: rebuilding trust with investors and stabilizing revenue growth rates. These missions are pivotal, and the key question is when Zillow's prospects will appear more "certain," leading to a stock valuation that reflects a "certain" business.
Despite the uncertainties, I firmly argue that the time to engage with Zillow is now, before investors universally recognize the staying power of its moat.
Zillow's residential revenue has outperformed the broader market, demonstrating its resilience even amid a challenging environment.
With stable cash flows and the potential for $400 million in free cash flow by 2024, Zillow appears well-positioned to capture a significant market share when housing conditions stabilize.
While questions persist, I hold a bullish conviction that Zillow's future is promising, and the company's valuation, based on conservative estimates, seems favorable at 30x next year's projected free cash flows.
