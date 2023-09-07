American Eagle Outfitters Has Turned The Corner
Summary
- American Eagle Outfitters' stock is down after hours following its earnings report, presenting a potential trading opportunity.
- The report showed strong overall earnings, with flattish net sales but a 4% increase in comparable store sales.
- Gross profit and operating income saw significant improvements, leading to a turnaround in net income and earnings per share.
- Expect EPS revisions upward; turnaround confirmed.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of BAD BEAT Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
We have traded American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) several times in the past and have loved the recent rally in the stock for a trade despite the pressure that we see coming for retailers. Shares are down after hours following the just reported Q2 earnings. We believe there is a trading opportunity that can stem from this selloff afterhours, but would like to see a retracement under $16 preferably. But that will not stop us from suggesting the specialty retailer is a buy.
The earnings, which we discuss here for our readers, were strong overall. In our opinion, the report did have some mixed components, and that has us hesitant to trade the name at current valuations, and as such prefer it lower. Long-term, we do see shares as a buy. While it has made for a good trade, as an investment, unless you were a buyer on the massive selloff and scooped shares this year, you have likely lost money. One way to potentially play the stock is through a buy-write strategy, but we think you need to let the stock retrace more before entry. There are a lot of things we like about the company, though some of the metrics are concerning, and we are especially cautious in this high rate environment which at some point is going to do some economic damage in our opinion. We also have student loan repayments coming. All things considered we rate shares a buy, but think traders need to wait for a breather in shares. Let us discuss the results.
When examining any kind of retailer, in any subsector of the space, in this case specialty retail, it's all about sales and margins. More specifically, we look at comparable sales. Well, net sales were about flat from a year ago at $1.2 billion, but nudged higher enough to set a new record for Q2. This was in line with the consensus estimates. Look no further than the comparable sales figure for why sales were flat. Well, comparable store sales were up 4%, which was solid. Interestingly, however, digital sales were weaker than anticipated, falling 7% from last year. This was a glaring weakness, but the positive store comps are welcomed.
We also mentioned the importance of margins. Despite flattish sales, gross profit is up. Folks, it was impressive. Gross profit ballooned to $453 million, a 22% jump compared to $370 million in Q2 2022 and reflected a gross margin rate of 37.7% compared to 30.9% last year. That is a strong 680 basis point improvement. Margin expansion was driven by lower markdowns thanks to management having much better inventory control and lower transportation and product costs compared to last year. Rising fuel costs are a risk going forward here though, so keep an eye on freight rates, it could be an issue going forward if energy does not retrace. Distribution and warehousing costs also softened, setting up the company for stronger profit.
Earnings power ramped up thanks to the good news on margins. Folks, operating income surged to $65 million, up from $14 million a year ago. Operating margin was 5.4% vs 1.2% a year ago. Truly strong here. Net income was $48.6 million, or $0.25 per share, versus a loss of $42.4 million, or -$0.24 per share a year ago. A real turnaround. EPS crushed estimates by $0.10 per share. This is a 66% beat versus the consensus level.
Moving forward, these are the items we'll look for. We look to see how sales will be. Comparable sales are key. In terms of valuation here, waiting to buy seems appropriate.
Overall, the rating is D on valuation. The FWD p/e is relatively in line with the market at 15.8X and with the sector median at 14.8X. We also think that on a price-to-cash flow basis, the stock is relatively attractive. The enterprise value metrics also are attractive, so nothing jumps out as overtly bearish, but it's not exactly screaming value. However, the growth is back, so you are paying a bit for that.
We think you see some EPS revisions on this quarter. This is because for the year, management now expects revenue to be up low single digits compared to last year, compared to prior guidance for revenue in the range of flat to down low single digits. Operating income is now expected to be in the range of $325 to $350 million, up from prior guidance of $250 to $270 million. We now think the company can earn $1.20 per share this year. That would be less than 14X earnings. Overall, we like what is going on here, but think you need to let shares pull back a bit, then do some buying.
LABOR DAY SALE! Join A Community Seeking Rapid-Returns At ~65% Discount
If you enjoyed this column and our process you can join the community of traders at BAD BEAT Investing now on sale for $575 annually (versus $1,669 regularly).
Our analysts are available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you MAKE MONEY. Learn to catch trades with lopsided upside.
- Access to fund analysts, available all day during market hours for YOU.
- Rapid-return trades and actionable investment ideas each week
- 4 different chat rooms
- Target entries, profit taking, & stops rooted in technical & fundamental analysis
CLICK HERE TO START WINNING
This article was written by
We are VERY proud to have created thousands of WINNERS, helping them learn the markets and grow their money. We are the team behind the top performing investing group BAD BEAT Investing. Quad 7 Capital was founded in 2017 by a team that consists of a long time investor, health researcher, financial author, professor, professional cardplayer, and hedge fund analysts.
The BAD BEAT Investing service is a specialized carve out of Quad 7 Capital and launched in 2018. The service is run by a team of hedge fund analysts. This a top performing investing group service relative to market returns. It is focused on trading opportunistic inflections, and leveraging mispriced stocks and momentum driven events for rapid-return swing trades, options education, and long-term investments. We also teach investors how to hedge their portfolios. Further, it offers a direct access line to our traders all day during market hours and provides daily market commentary.
Quad 7 Capital as a whole has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory and the sciences. The company has experience with government, academia, and private industry, including investment banking, boutique trading firms, and hedge funds. We offer market opinion and analysis, and we cover a wide range of sectors and companies, with particular emphasis on news related items and analyses on growth companies, dividend stocks, banks/financials, industrials, mREITS, biotechnology/ pharmaceuticals, precious metals, and small-cap companies.
If you want to win, follow us, and if you want to make real money, sign up to BAD BEAT Investing today.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AEO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments