Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NetDragon Wows Investors With Its 'Tale Of Two Cities'

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.7K Followers

Summary

  • NetDragon’s revenue declined 13% in the first half of 2023, mostly due to a sharp drop in its education business following strong gains the previous year.
  • Revenue growth from the company’s gaming business grew 8% year-on-year in the latest reporting period.
  • Investors were encouraged by the company's strong post-pandemic gains in its gaming business and its expansion plans in the education market.
  • NetDragon plans to spin off its non-China educational business, which could improve its profitability and valuation.

Light bulb filled with geometric shapes

AlexSecret/iStock via Getty Images

When a company’s revenue falls, so does its stock price – most of the time. But that wasn’t the case this time for NetDragon Websoft Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:NDWTY), whose interim results released

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.7K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.